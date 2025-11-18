from 18.11.2025 10:00 to 18.11.2025 11:00
Online
Azerbaijan: New Year Offers from SeaBreeze — Exclusive Deals for International Clients
Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian language.
In this session, we will cover:
– New Year promotions from SeaBreeze: price limits, fixed rates, and exclusive terms available for a limited time
– Where to invest so your client can start earning returns as early as summer 2026
– Launch of new projects: first-hand information, layouts, and special conditions
Speaker: Seymur Huseynzade — Senior Sales Manager, Sea Breeze Resort
This session is your opportunity to earn more while others slow down their activity.
