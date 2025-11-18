Azerbaijan: New Year Offers from SeaBreeze — Exclusive Deals for International Clients

Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian language.





In this session, we will cover:

– New Year promotions from SeaBreeze: price limits, fixed rates, and exclusive terms available for a limited time

– Where to invest so your client can start earning returns as early as summer 2026

– Launch of new projects: first-hand information, layouts, and special conditions





Speaker: Seymur Huseynzade — Senior Sales Manager, Sea Breeze Resort





This session is your opportunity to earn more while others slow down their activity.







