from 18.11.2025 10:00 to 18.11.2025 11:00
Online

Azerbaijan: New Year Offers from SeaBreeze — Exclusive Deals for International Clients

Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian language.


In this session, we will cover:

– New Year promotions from SeaBreeze: price limits, fixed rates, and exclusive terms available for a limited time

– Where to invest so your client can start earning returns as early as summer 2026

– Launch of new projects: first-hand information, layouts, and special conditions


Speaker: Seymur Huseynzade — Senior Sales Manager, Sea Breeze Resort


This session is your opportunity to earn more while others slow down their activity.



  1. Sea Breeze
    Baku

    Sea Breeze

    Resort on the shores of the Caspian Sea in 30 minutes’ drive from downtown Baku

