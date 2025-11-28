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HomeBlogWebinarsAzerbaijan Developer Promotions for Foreign Buyers
Date: 28.11.2025

Azerbaijan Developer Promotions for Foreign Buyers

About the company: https://taplink.cc/housebook.b2b


Webinar featuring current promotions and special offers from Azerbaijan developers for foreign investors. Exclusive property purchase conditions in Baku and other regions are presented, including discounts, installment plans, bonus programs, and preferential terms for international buyers. Discussion covers advantages of the Azerbaijani real estate market, current investment projects, and financial instruments available to non-residents.

  1. Park Residences 2
    Park Residences 2
    Azerbaijan, City of republican subordination Baku, Kurdakhany settlement, Street Salam Gadirzade, 34
    Object typeResidential
    Completion dateQ1 2025
    Developer
    Total areafrom 91 m² to 159 m²
    Down Payment30%
    from 46 294 $from 504 $/m²
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