Housebook Referral Program

Presentation of the HouseBook 2.0 referral program for agents and specialists in foreign real estate.

Speaker – Violetta Grishina, Director of Marketing of HouseBook.

The webinar analyzed how the new HouseBook 2.0 referral program works: how to invite other agents to the platform, form your referral network and receive income from the transactions of invited partners.





On the air:

• how the HouseBook 2.0 referral program is arranged;

• how to invite new agents;

• how invited partners are fixed;

• how the agent can earn on the transactions of his referral network;

• how to start using the program.





→ Register on the HouseBook platform:

https://housebook.global/partner/regi...