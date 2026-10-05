Date: 05.10.2026
Русский
Housebook Referral Program
Presentation of the HouseBook 2.0 referral program for agents and specialists in foreign real estate.
Speaker – Violetta Grishina, Director of Marketing of HouseBook.
The webinar analyzed how the new HouseBook 2.0 referral program works: how to invite other agents to the platform, form your referral network and receive income from the transactions of invited partners.
On the air:
• how the HouseBook 2.0 referral program is arranged;
• how to invite new agents;
• how invited partners are fixed;
• how the agent can earn on the transactions of his referral network;
• how to start using the program.
→ Register on the HouseBook platform:
https://housebook.global/partner/regi...