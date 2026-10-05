Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeBlogWebinarsHousebook Referral Program
Date: 05.10.2026
Русский

Housebook Referral Program

Presentation of the HouseBook 2.0 referral program for agents and specialists in foreign real estate.

Speaker – Violetta Grishina, Director of Marketing of HouseBook.

The webinar analyzed how the new HouseBook 2.0 referral program works: how to invite other agents to the platform, form your referral network and receive income from the transactions of invited partners.


On the air:

• how the HouseBook 2.0 referral program is arranged;

• how to invite new agents;

• how invited partners are fixed;

• how the agent can earn on the transactions of his referral network;

• how to start using the program.


→ Register on the HouseBook platform:

https://housebook.global/partner/regi...

Catalog