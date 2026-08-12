Ready-to-Move-In Properties for Living and Investment from $190,000

Bali remains one of the most sought-after resort real estate markets thanks to its year-round tourist flow, developed infrastructure, and the opportunity to generate rental income. Particular interest is focused on completed projects, where the risk of unfinished construction is eliminated and the property can already be used for living or rented out.





Six Stars — Ready Villas with 9–12% Returns

One of the key projects is Six Stars, a complex consisting of six two-bedroom villas of approximately 130 m². Each villa has a private pool and a spacious layout.

The complex is fully completed, all necessary documents have been obtained, and the properties are already in operation and demonstrating high occupancy rates. The price of a villa is approximately $200,000, with a projected return of 9–12% per year, depending on the season. The property is offered with a long-term lease agreement with the possibility of extending it for up to 26 years.

One of the key advantages of Six Stars is its location. The villas are approximately 5–10 minutes from the ocean and the center of Canggu, while being situated in a quiet area away from the main tourist traffic. This format is suitable both for rental income and personal use.





View Apartments — A Project Already on the Resale Market

View Apartments is fully sold out. The initial price of the apartments started at approximately $99,000, then increased to $109,000 and $119,000 as the project progressed. Currently, an individual unit is offered on the resale market for approximately $140,000.

The two-level apartments include a bedroom on the upper floor, a kitchen-living room, and a bathroom. The project features smart home systems, climate control, automated curtain control, and electronic locks.





Garden Village — Villas for Living and Rental

Garden Village offers one-bedroom villa townhouses of approximately 80 m² with an additional veranda. The total area is approximately 90 m².

A distinctive feature of the project is its high ceilings and double-height spaces: the ceiling height at the highest point reaches 7 meters. The complex features a swimming pool, ice baths, a coworking space, and recreational areas, making it suitable both for tourist rentals and long-term living.





Red Villa — A Ready Individual Villa

Red Villa is one of the first completed projects, an individual villa focused on the use of environmentally friendly materials. The construction incorporates brick, wood, a metal frame, porcelain stoneware, and marble.

The villa was previously used as a private residence and is now offered for sale as a single completed property.





Special Offer from the Developer Until the End of August

With 100% payment from the client, the agent receives an increased commission of 10%.





Bali as a Market for Ready Properties

For investors, completed projects make it possible to immediately start operating the property and assess actual demand. Both short-term and long-term rentals are in demand in Bali, while a combined strategy allows the rental format to be adapted to seasonality.

The main projects are concentrated in Canggu and neighboring areas. Canggu remains one of the island’s most developed tourism clusters, thanks to its restaurants, beach clubs, sports centers, and other infrastructure.

For larger investors, another format is also available — purchasing an entire completed boutique hotel or developing such a property on a turnkey basis. This allows the real estate to be used as an independent hospitality business or managed according to the investor’s own strategy.











