Be the first to get access to the new platform

HOUSEBOOK PRO — THE NEXT STAGE OF HOUSEBOOK





﻿﻿﻿ → GO TO HOUSEBOOK PRO: https://housebook.global/pro/agent





We’re developing Housebook together with you, and today we’re ready to invite our agents to be among the first to discover the next stage of our history — Housebook Pro. Over time, Housebook has grown far beyond a catalog of international real estate. As the number of countries, projects, and partners has grown, so have the tasks our agents handle every day. That’s why the next step is a system designed to help you work not only with a property, but with the entire process of an international real estate transaction.





HOW IS HOUSEBOOK PRO DIFFERENT FROM THE PLATFORM YOU’RE USED TO?

The original Housebook platform is the familiar workspace you already know: a property catalog, registered clients, requests, presentations you’ve created, and other tools for your day-to-day work. Housebook Pro expands this system. Now the focus is not only on what to offer a client, but also on what happens to them afterwards.





WITH THE NEW SYSTEM, YOU WILL BE ABLE TO:

• refer a client to a trusted local partner in another country when you don’t have your own team there;

• register the client and your involvement in the transaction;

• track the status of work with a referred client and see what stage the transaction is at;

• work with an international partner network within a single system;

• maintain transparency in communication and collaboration between all parties involved in the transaction.





In other words, while the familiar Housebook helps you find, select, and present properties, Housebook Pro takes the next step — helping you build an international transaction even in a country where you don’t operate yourself.





WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO THE ORIGINAL PLATFORM?

It will continue to operate. You don’t need to transfer or recreate anything: all your previously registered clients, requests, and presentations will remain in your current account. Your existing terms of cooperation with Housebook will also remain unchanged.





At this stage, Housebook Pro is an additional tool that expands the capabilities of the existing system. And this is just the beginning. We want to develop Housebook Pro together with you — the people who work with international real estate every day and understand the real needs of agents best.





That’s why you have the opportunity to be among the first to test the new system. Explore Housebook Pro, try out its new features, and be sure to share your feedback. You can do this directly from your workspace in the Feedback section, where you can also track the status and outcome of your request. Every piece of feedback will be taken into account and passed on to our team.





Welcome to the next stage of Housebook. Discover Housebook Pro and help us become even better!

→ GO TO HOUSEBOOK PRO: https://housebook.global/pro/agent



