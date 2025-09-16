Date: 16.09.2025
from 16.09.2025 14:01
Aviatickets to Thailand and hotel for free
Special Offer: Sell 3 apartments in NEXT Point Condominium in Phuket before November 15 and both you and your clients will receive free flights to Thailand and accommodation included!
For your clients:
- Free flight to Thailand
- Complimentary stay in Phuket from the developer
For you — not just commission, but also a trip with us:
- Tickets to Housebook Camp Thailand 2025 (November 22–30)
- Round-trip airfare to Phuket
- Hotel accommodation for the entire broker tour
NEXT Point Condominium — a brand-new residential complex in Phuket (Rawai area). Modern apartments and penthouses with floor-to-ceiling windows and stunning views of the sea and tropics.
✔ Prices from $99,700
✔ Guaranteed rental income — 6% per year for 3 years
✔ Projected price growth: +40% by completion (Q1 2028)
✔ Italian furniture and European-brand appliances
✔ Penthouses with 3.2 m ceilings, private elevator, and 24/7 service
On-site amenities:
- 4 swimming pools (including a rooftop infinity pool with sea view)
- Rooftop bar, restaurant, and open-air cinema
- Fitness center, yoga zones, spa, coworking spaces
- Kids’ club, underground parking with EV charging stations
Extra bonuses for buyers:
- Medical insurance for two for 2 years
- Or retirement visa with full support (50+)
- 5% discount for full upfront payment
NEXT Point Condominium — your perfect home and investment in Phuket. Invest today — live by the sea and earn from rental income.