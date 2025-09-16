Catalog
Date: 16.09.2025
Aviatickets to Thailand and hotel for free

Special Offer: Sell 3 apartments in NEXT Point Condominium in Phuket before November 15 and both you and your clients will receive free flights to Thailand and accommodation included!


For your clients:

  • Free flight to Thailand
  • Complimentary stay in Phuket from the developer


For you — not just commission, but also a trip with us:

  • Tickets to Housebook Camp Thailand 2025 (November 22–30)
  • Round-trip airfare to Phuket
  • Hotel accommodation for the entire broker tour


NEXT Point Condominium — a brand-new residential complex in Phuket (Rawai area). Modern apartments and penthouses with floor-to-ceiling windows and stunning views of the sea and tropics.

✔ Prices from $99,700

✔ Guaranteed rental income — 6% per year for 3 years

✔ Projected price growth: +40% by completion (Q1 2028)

✔ Italian furniture and European-brand appliances

✔ Penthouses with 3.2 m ceilings, private elevator, and 24/7 service



On-site amenities:

  • 4 swimming pools (including a rooftop infinity pool with sea view)
  • Rooftop bar, restaurant, and open-air cinema
  • Fitness center, yoga zones, spa, coworking spaces
  • Kids’ club, underground parking with EV charging stations



Extra bonuses for buyers:

  • Medical insurance for two for 2 years
  • Or retirement visa with full support (50+)
  • 5% discount for full upfront payment


NEXT Point Condominium — your perfect home and investment in Phuket. Invest today — live by the sea and earn from rental income.



