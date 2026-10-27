HOUSEBOOK CAMP DUBAI 2026 | November 15–21

From November 15 to 21, get ready for seven days of professional growth, meaningful connections, and a chance to experience one of the most extraordinary cities in the world.

This is more than a business trip. It’s an opportunity to immerse yourself in Dubai’s real estate market, meet leading developers, explore promising projects, and broaden your professional horizons alongside like-minded industry professionals.





What’s in store for participants?





Broker Tours & Developer Meetings

Visit some of Dubai’s most sought-after developments, discover offerings from leading real estate developers, and gain practical insights you can put to work when advising your clients.

Real Estate Expert Forum

Explore the latest market trends, international sales strategies, real-world case studies, and insights from industry professionals with proven experience in the global real estate market.

Content Creation Day

Get professional photos, videos, and interviews to help build your personal brand, strengthen your expert positioning, and grow your presence on social media.

Networking & Dubai’s Vibrant Atmosphere

Connect with top-performing brokers, enjoy evening events and a beach club experience, and spend a week filled with inspiring conversations, fresh ideas, and unforgettable moments.

Discover Dubai

Explore Dubai Marina, the iconic Dubai Fountain, Miracle Garden, and other must-see landmarks. Housebook Camp combines a business-focused program with the opportunity to experience Dubai from different perspectives — from its dynamic business districts to its unique leisure destinations.





Mega Campus Summit

This large-scale international business event, listed in the Guinness World Records, brings together entrepreneurs, experts, and industry leaders. Speakers include James Cameron, the legendary film director, and Jordan Belfort, known as “The Wolf of Wall Street.” Attending the Mega Campus Summit is an opportunity to learn from global leaders, gain new ideas for business development, and take your professional growth to the next level.

A ticket to the Mega Campus Summit Dubai is already included in the price of Housebook Camp!





Participation Fee

RUB 40,000 — Housebook Camp organizational fee.

The fee includes:

Transfers as part of the program.

Event organization and on-site participant support.

Visits to real estate developers and introductions to their projects.

Visits to the attractions included in the program.

A Standard ticket to Mega Campus Summit.

Flights and accommodation are not included and must be arranged separately.





Only 8 spots left at the current price!

If you’ve been planning to join Housebook Camp, now is the time to register. Spaces are limited, and preparations for the trip are entering their final stage.





Join Housebook Camp — invest in your growth, your network, and new opportunities!





👉 Apply here: https://forms.amocrm.ru/rzvvwxl