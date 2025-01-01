Whitestone Residences by Axiom Prime

Description

Elegant residential complex in the central area of Jumeirah Garden City. The Whitestone Residences is designed for those who appreciate comfort and balance in the dynamic rhythm of the city. Here, work and leisure are intertwined in a single space, offering residents a harmonious lifestyle. Key features - The apartments are presented with a clean finish using marble and copper accents. Thanks to the spacious layouts, high ceilings and panoramic windows, the house will always be filled with natural light. - Two-level parking is available to residents. - The infrastructure includes: gym, children's playground, swimming pool, lounge areas, barbecue terrace, etc. Location advantages The project is located in an area with excellent transport accessibility. It takes 3 minutes to walk to the bus stop, 7 minutes to get to the Financial Center Metro Station, and 10 minutes to get to the Sheikh Zayed Road highway. The Museum of the Future is a 5—minute drive away, and Downtown Dubai is a 7-minute drive away. Dubai International Airport is a 15-minute drive away.