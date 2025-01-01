Catalog
Whitestone Residences by Axiom Prime

10, 33 Street, Al Satwa, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Axiom Prime Developments
Total area
from 44 m² to 108 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 269 814 $from 5 314 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
On signing SPA
10%
Before Handover
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2027
Interior finishDecorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
47
304 961
6 449
1 bedroom
44 – 77
269 814 – 490 286
6 076 – 6 343
2 bedrooms
94 – 108
504 544 – 636 581
5 314 – 5 856
Description

Elegant residential complex in the central area of Jumeirah Garden City. The Whitestone Residences is designed for those who appreciate comfort and balance in the dynamic rhythm of the city. Here, work and leisure are intertwined in a single space, offering residents a harmonious lifestyle. Key features - The apartments are presented with a clean finish using marble and copper accents. Thanks to the spacious layouts, high ceilings and panoramic windows, the house will always be filled with natural light. - Two-level parking is available to residents. - The infrastructure includes: gym, children's playground, swimming pool, lounge areas, barbecue terrace, etc. Location advantages The project is located in an area with excellent transport accessibility. It takes 3 minutes to walk to the bus stop, 7 minutes to get to the Financial Center Metro Station, and 10 minutes to get to the Sheikh Zayed Road highway. The Museum of the Future is a 5—minute drive away, and Downtown Dubai is a 7-minute drive away. Dubai International Airport is a 15-minute drive away.

Location

On map
10, 33 Street, Al Satwa, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport200 m
High school1 km
Shop200 m
Medical center1 km
Metro station1 km
Airport10 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
