Waterside by LIV

Key project features: LIV Waterside is a complex with a uniquely designed entrance group and 24/7 security. The first three floors are equipped with premium-level leisure and entertainment areas, including a spa salon and a modern fitness center. The complex also includes charging stations for electric vehicles. Quality finishes: Efficiently planned spaces filled with natural light provide maximum comfort of living. The apartments are equipped with innovative European-style kitchens. Bathrooms are adorned with marble, and the living rooms offer stunning sea views. Location advantages: The complex is located on the Dubai Marina canal. The canal, over 3.5 km long, provides direct access to the sea. Along its waterfront, there are numerous cafes and restaurants, as well as a marina for yachts. Running and cycling tracks stretch along the canal. Dubai Marina Mall, with over 130 shops, a large cinema, and many other entertainment options, is within walking distance. Transport accessibility: LIV Waterside is conveniently located near Al Sufouh Road and Sheikh Zayed Road, providing quick access to all the emirates. You can easily reach popular locations such as Jumeirah Lakes Towers and Dubai Media City. The drive to Dubai International Financial Centre and Downtown Dubai takes 10-20 minutes. The International Dubai Airport is 30 minutes away by car.

