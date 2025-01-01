Catalog
Vitalia by Pinnacle

C Central Resort the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Pinnacle Developers
Total area
from 180 m² to 491 m²
Bedrooms
from 2 to 4
Start price
Start price: from 2 492 134 $ (from 13 017 $/m²)

Payment plan

On Booking
27 229$
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
50%
Post Handover Installment Period
24 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors10
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment, Duplex, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
180 – 328
2 492 134 – 4 321 668
13 137 – 13 828
3 bedrooms
246 – 491
4 152 483 – 6 392 303
13 017 – 16 873
Description

Symbol of architectural perfection on the pristine shores of Palm Jumeirah. The Mediterranean charm harmoniously combines with the unique atmosphere of the island in the Vitalia residential complex. It reflects the spirit of modern European life and the Italian art of enjoying the moment "dolce far niente". Key features - The apartments are finished with high-quality materials from Italian manufacturers. - All residences have built-in European brand appliances, walk-in closets, a Smart Home system, panoramic windows and balconies with private pools. - Charging stations are provided for owners of electric vehicles. - The complex's infrastructure includes: a gym, a children's playground, a lounge area with gazebos, a swimming pool, an open fireplace, a lobby for guests, etc. Location advantages The project is located just 2 minutes from the famous The Royal Atlantis Hotel. It is a 12-minute drive to the major highway Sheikh Zayed Road. It will take 15 minutes to get to Dubai Marina and Dubai Harbour, 20 minutes to Mall of the Emirates, and 25 minutes to the popular Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall locations. Dubai International Airports is a 30-minute drive away.

Location

C Central Resort the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District: Palm Jumeirah

Dubai
Palm Jumeirah is the largest artificial island created in the shape of a palm tree with branches. It is known to all tourists coming to the UAE. Palm Jumeirah has entered the top districts in which investors with high income prefer to buy real estate.
More

Transport accessibility

Shop800 m
Airport39 km

Project advantages

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Waterside
