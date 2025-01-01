Vitalia by Pinnacle

Description

Symbol of architectural perfection on the pristine shores of Palm Jumeirah. The Mediterranean charm harmoniously combines with the unique atmosphere of the island in the Vitalia residential complex. It reflects the spirit of modern European life and the Italian art of enjoying the moment "dolce far niente". Key features - The apartments are finished with high-quality materials from Italian manufacturers. - All residences have built-in European brand appliances, walk-in closets, a Smart Home system, panoramic windows and balconies with private pools. - Charging stations are provided for owners of electric vehicles. - The complex's infrastructure includes: a gym, a children's playground, a lounge area with gazebos, a swimming pool, an open fireplace, a lobby for guests, etc. Location advantages The project is located just 2 minutes from the famous The Royal Atlantis Hotel. It is a 12-minute drive to the major highway Sheikh Zayed Road. It will take 15 minutes to get to Dubai Marina and Dubai Harbour, 20 minutes to Mall of the Emirates, and 25 minutes to the popular Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall locations. Dubai International Airports is a 30-minute drive away.