Vista by Vision

16/1, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Item 1 of 1
Developer
Vision Construction
Total area
from 42 m² to 130 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 153 029 $from 3 123 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
On signing SPA
10%
Upon Handover
80%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ3 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors17
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
42
153 029
3 573
1 bedroom
74 – 83
263 581 – 326 753
3 560 – 3 908
2 bedrooms
113 – 130
353 982 – 462 900
3 123 – 3 559
Description

Modern living in harmony with comfort and inspiration in Dubai Production City. At Vista residential complex, everything has been thought out to the smallest detail — from convenient transport accessibility to an atmosphere of calm and comfort. Key features - The apartments feature a clean finishes in natural tones with green accents, fully equipped kitchens with high-quality appliances, soundproofing, energy-efficient lighting, panoramic windows, and high ceilings. - The residences are equipped with smart thermostats and smart locks that allow you to control the temperature and security using a mobile app. - Through the Vista app, residents can take advantage of 24-hour concierge service, cleaning, and babysitting services. - The complex's rich infrastructure includes a gym, yoga space, playground, separate pools for adults and children, barbecue terrace, party hall, lounge areas, game room, cinema, coworking space, and more. - The buildings are equipped with air quality sensors that monitor the microclimate around the clock, reducing pollution levels and maintaining optimal conditions for the health of residents. Location advantages Due to the project's proximity to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, key points of the city are easily accessible. It takes 5 minutes to reach City Centre Me'aisem and the JVC district, 10 minutes to reach the JVT and Jumeirah Golf Estates districts, and 20 minutes to reach the popular Burj Khalifa location. Al Maktoum International Airport is 20 minutes away.

Location

On map
16/1, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport450 m
High school500 m
Shop650 m
Medical center800 m
Airport32 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Recreation area
