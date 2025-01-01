Vista by Vision

Description

Modern living in harmony with comfort and inspiration in Dubai Production City. At Vista residential complex, everything has been thought out to the smallest detail — from convenient transport accessibility to an atmosphere of calm and comfort. Key features - The apartments feature a clean finishes in natural tones with green accents, fully equipped kitchens with high-quality appliances, soundproofing, energy-efficient lighting, panoramic windows, and high ceilings. - The residences are equipped with smart thermostats and smart locks that allow you to control the temperature and security using a mobile app. - Through the Vista app, residents can take advantage of 24-hour concierge service, cleaning, and babysitting services. - The complex's rich infrastructure includes a gym, yoga space, playground, separate pools for adults and children, barbecue terrace, party hall, lounge areas, game room, cinema, coworking space, and more. - The buildings are equipped with air quality sensors that monitor the microclimate around the clock, reducing pollution levels and maintaining optimal conditions for the health of residents. Location advantages Due to the project's proximity to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, key points of the city are easily accessible. It takes 5 minutes to reach City Centre Me'aisem and the JVC district, 10 minutes to reach the JVT and Jumeirah Golf Estates districts, and 20 minutes to reach the popular Burj Khalifa location. Al Maktoum International Airport is 20 minutes away.