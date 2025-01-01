Catalog
Verde Project by Vision

Champions Tower 1, Resort Hub Garden Apartments, Al Hebiah Fourth, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 1
Building
Developer
Vision Construction
Total area
from 39 m² to 116 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 166 099 $from 3 638 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Upon Handover
80%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 2
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors16
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Parking elevatorYes

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
39 – 45
166 099 – 204 220
4 184 – 4 533
1 bedroom
64 – 87
272 294 – 367 597
4 183 – 4 216
2 bedrooms
106 – 116
386 657 – 490 129
3 638 – 4 219
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Verde is a residential building located close to the sports-focused Dubai Sports City district, offering quick access to everyday amenities. It suits those who want a home where it’s easy to balance work, family and personal time. Key Features – Apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows and light finishes; built-in kitchens continue the same style as the living area. – The project prioritizes everyday comfort and practical technology, including a smart-home system, indoor air-quality monitoring, and a dedicated app for service requests. – For family time by the water: an infinity pool with a sun deck and lounge areas; for children: a separate pool and indoor and outdoor play spaces. Location Advantages A convenient location makes it easy to reach popular destinations: 5 minutes to City Centre Me’aisem and Dubai Autodrome; 10 minutes to Dubai Marina, Global Village, and Jumeirah Golf Estates; 20 minutes to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, and 20 minutes to Al Maktoum International Airport.

Location

On map
Champions Tower 1, Resort Hub Garden Apartments, Al Hebiah Fourth, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubai Sports City (DSC)

Dubai
Dubai Sports City (DSC) is a vibrant and modern neighborhood dedicated to an active and healthy lifestyle. It features world-class sports facilities, sports fields, and green parks with biking and running paths. The neighborhood is characterized by a well-developed social infrastructure, so the community is ideal for young people and families with children.
More

Transport accessibility

High school500 m
Shop300 m
Medical center9 km
Airport24 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Separate swimming pool
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe
