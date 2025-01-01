Verde Project by Vision

Description

Verde is a residential building located close to the sports-focused Dubai Sports City district, offering quick access to everyday amenities. It suits those who want a home where it’s easy to balance work, family and personal time. Key Features – Apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows and light finishes; built-in kitchens continue the same style as the living area. – The project prioritizes everyday comfort and practical technology, including a smart-home system, indoor air-quality monitoring, and a dedicated app for service requests. – For family time by the water: an infinity pool with a sun deck and lounge areas; for children: a separate pool and indoor and outdoor play spaces. Location Advantages A convenient location makes it easy to reach popular destinations: 5 minutes to City Centre Me’aisem and Dubai Autodrome; 10 minutes to Dubai Marina, Global Village, and Jumeirah Golf Estates; 20 minutes to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, and 20 minutes to Al Maktoum International Airport.