The Elysian by MFOUR

50/1, Al Badaa Street, Al Wasl, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
MFOUR
Total area
from 33 m² to 93 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 281 491 $from 5 099 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
On signing SPA
10%
Before Handover
30%
Upon Handover
50%
The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen
Number of buildings1
Number of floors9
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
33 – 46
281 491 – 306 058
6 523 – 8 348
1 bedroom
65 – 93
435 670 – 476 514
5 099 – 6 614
2 bedrooms
71
490 129
6 843

Description

A modern residential project with clean architecture and a neutral palette, focused on functionality and everyday comfort. Bright interiors and well-planned communal areas at The Elysian create a calm, home-like atmosphere. Jumeirah Gardens is a central, fast-growing district for those who value city living without the rush. Key Features – The community will include a pool with a sun deck, a children’s pool, and two fitness spaces — indoor and outdoor. – For wellness, a steam room and a sauna are planned; for active leisure, a table-tennis area and an open-air cinema. – Residents will enjoy a rooftop lounge, private cabanas by the pool, and a dedicated BBQ area. Location Advantages Easy access to Sheikh Zayed Road ensures quick travel across the city. Dubai Frame, Downtown Dubai, and Jumeirah beaches are 7–12 minutes away. Dubai Hills Mall is about 20 minutes; Palm Jumeirah and Ain Dubai are about 25 minutes. Dubai International Airport (DXB) is around 10 minutes by car.

Location

On map
50/1, Al Badaa Street, Al Wasl, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea3 km
High school900 m
Shop800 m
Medical center3 km
Metro station850 m
Airport11 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Table tennis room
For children
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area
