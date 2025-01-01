Catalog
The Collection at Taiyo

Community Jabal Ali 1, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
LMD
Total area
from 36 m² to 145 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 189 223 $from 3 728 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
25%
Upon Handover
5%
Post Handover
50%
Post Handover Installment Period
24 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors14
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
36
189 223
5 130
1 bedroom
60
265 457
4 396
2 bedrooms
94
351 221
3 728
3 bedrooms
145
626 207
4 302

Description

Architectural harmony against the skyline of the metropolis. The Collection at Taiyo is a residential complex with fully furnished residences located in the Wasl Gate area. The project is created for those who appreciate thoughtful design and aspire to live at the center of it all. Key Features — Soft textures, muted tones, and stylish details form comfortable spaces filled with natural light throughout the day. The interiors are complemented by panoramic windows and terraces. — Open layouts combine the living room, dining area, and kitchen into a unified space. Natural stone countertops, built-in Bosch appliances, and European fittings emphasize contemporary minimalism. — The boutique residence offers swimming pools, a lounge, coworking space, café, as well as reading and relaxation zones. For active leisure, there are gyms, a martial arts studio, a padel court, and a children’s playground. Location Advantages The tower is situated in the dynamic Wasl Gate community with direct access to a well-developed transport network. Sheikh Zayed Road and Energy metro station provide quick connections to key city destinations. Ibn Battuta Mall is only 3 minutes away, while Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah are reachable in 10–12 minutes. Mall of the Emirates and Jumeirah Beach can be reached in 17–23 minutes, and Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Mall in 30 minutes. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 40 minutes.

Location

On map
Community Jabal Ali 1, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport800 m
High school2 km
Shop550 m
Medical center1 km
Metro station900 m
Airport36 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe
