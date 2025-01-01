TERRA Golf Collection by Taraf

Description

TERRA Golf Collection is a boutique line of villas and townhouses in the prestigious Jumeirah Golf Estates community. Surrounded by lush greenery, the homes offer direct, unobstructed golf course views from the windows, while the low-density layout ensures privacy and tranquility. Shops and cafés are already operating within the community. Key Features – Refined architecture and premium finishes in neutral tones. – For leisure: a cinema room, bar, and rooftop lounge; for workouts: a fully equipped gym. Each villa also has a private yard/garden and open terraces that extend the living space. – A natural transition from indoor areas to outdoor relaxation zones. Location Advantages The convenient setting within Jumeirah Golf Estates provides quick access to key destinations: about 23 minutes to Mall of the Emirates; around 25 minutes to Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, and Burj Al Arab; 28 minutes to Downtown Dubai; and approximately 30 minutes to Al Maktoum Airport.