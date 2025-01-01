Description

Artistic reflection of the modern lifestyle in Jumeirah Garden City. The Stamn Yuni residential complex combines design, natural beauty and a high level of comfort. Here, everyone can find a balance between the energy of the city and the tranquility of nature. Key features - The apartments are presented with high-quality finishes, a Smart Home system, high ceilings, and thoughtful layouts. Panoramic windows fill the house with natural light and offer a wonderful view of the surrounding landscape. - Residents have access to: a gym, a yoga space, a mini golf course, a children's playground, separate pools for adults and children, a barbecue terrace, a lounge area, a lobby for guests, etc. Location Advantages Due to the project's convenient location, you can quickly reach key locations of the city. The World Trade Center Subway Station and Coca-Cola Arena Stadium are 5 minutes away. It takes 8 minutes to get to the Museum of The Future, 10 minutes to get to the Dubai International Financial Center, and 12 minutes to get to the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall. Dubai International Airport is a 15-minute drive away.