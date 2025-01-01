Catalog
Stamn Yuni

The Flagship 2, Al Satwa, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Building
Building
Developer
Stamn Real Estate Development
Total area
from 57 m² to 89 m²
Bedrooms
1
Start price
from 379 339 $from 5 203 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
5%
On signing SPA
5%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    5%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2027
Interior finishDecorated
Ceiling height3 m
Number of buildings1
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
57 – 89
379 339 – 465 636
5 203 – 6 638
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Artistic reflection of the modern lifestyle in Jumeirah Garden City. The Stamn Yuni residential complex combines design, natural beauty and a high level of comfort. Here, everyone can find a balance between the energy of the city and the tranquility of nature. Key features - The apartments are presented with high-quality finishes, a Smart Home system, high ceilings, and thoughtful layouts. Panoramic windows fill the house with natural light and offer a wonderful view of the surrounding landscape. - Residents have access to: a gym, a yoga space, a mini golf course, a children's playground, separate pools for adults and children, a barbecue terrace, a lounge area, a lobby for guests, etc. Location Advantages Due to the project's convenient location, you can quickly reach key locations of the city. The World Trade Center Subway Station and Coca-Cola Arena Stadium are 5 minutes away. It takes 8 minutes to get to the Museum of The Future, 10 minutes to get to the Dubai International Financial Center, and 12 minutes to get to the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall. Dubai International Airport is a 15-minute drive away.

Location

On map
The Flagship 2, Al Satwa, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

High school800 m
Shop210 m
Medical center500 m
Metro station1 km
Airport9 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Golf course
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
