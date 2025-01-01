Catalog
ROVE Home Meydan Horizon

Bu Kadra, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Alain Development
Total area
from 57 m² to 94 m²
Bedrooms
1
Start price
from 440 458 $from 6 953 $/m²

Payment plan

* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2029
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors24
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Freight elevatorYes
Numbers of parking lots190

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
57 – 94
440 458 – 658 266
6 953 – 7 672
Description

The art of luxurious living in the very heart of Dubai. ROVE Home is a boutique complex of 190 residences with panoramic views of the azure lagoon, the sanctuary, and the iconic Burj Khalifa. The project is fully furnished and offers the professional services of a five-star hotel. Key Features — The contemporary interiors by ROVE are designed in beige tones with marengo, moss, and cinnamon accents. The finishes include natural materials, light and dark wood, as well as jute elements. — The facilities include a swimming pool, jacuzzi, sauna, gym, coworking space, meeting rooms, a lounge with gaming areas, mini-golf, a cinema, a cafe, a running track, and an open-air yoga studio. — A 24-hour concierge and reception ensure a high level of service. Residents gain access to Home Connect with discounts on stays at ROVE hotels, priority seating in restaurants, and invitations to the brand's exclusive events. — Additional services include cleaning, laundry, apartment maintenance assistance, personal fitness and shopping consultants, nanny service, a private chef, and travel arrangements. Location Advantages The clubhouse is located in the Meydan Horizon district with direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road. Within a 5-minute radius are the Dubai Canal waterfront with a 4-kilometer promenade and the Ras Al Khor sanctuary. Reaching Downtown Dubai, Dubai Opera, Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, and DIFC takes 10–20 minutes. Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Kite Beach, Waterfront Market, Century Mall, Sahara Centre, and Mushrif Park can be reached within 25–30 minutes. The trip to Dubai International Airport takes 20 minutes.

Location

On map
Bu Kadra, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
Airport12 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Golf Simulator
For children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Coworking
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe
