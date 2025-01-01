Passo by Beyond

Description

New symbol of luxury living on Palm Jumeirah Island. The two sculptural Passo towers with smooth architectural lines blend harmoniously with the landscaped podium and its own 250-meter beach. Here every day you can meet the sunrise by the sea, practice yoga in the Wellness pavilion or relax by the rooftop pool with a 360° view. Key features - All residences have high-quality finishes with natural materials, high ceilings, panoramic glazing, open layouts and private balconies. - The penthouses have a separate elevator, private lobby, split-level layouts, private pools and terraces. The Beach Mansions Villas have direct access to the beach. - Residents have access to: gym, yoga space, children's playground, lounge areas, infinity pool, library, lobby, garden, walking paths, etc. Location advantages The project is located on one of the last vacant lots on Crescent Palm Jumeirah, surrounded by the sea on both sides and with views of Burj Al Arab, Dubai Marina, Atlantis The Royal. The Atlantis The Royal Hotel is a 4–minute drive away, and Nakheel Mall is a 12-minute drive away. The popular Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall locations can be reached in 25 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 35-minute drive away.