Passo by Beyond

Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort by IHG Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Beyond Properties
Total area
from 87 m² to 268 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Start price
from 1 116 270 $from 12 782 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ3 2029
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
87
1 116 270
12 782
2 bedrooms
126
1 742 470
13 741
3 bedrooms
173
3 539 393
20 373
4 bedrooms
268
5 717 481
21 259

Description

New symbol of luxury living on Palm Jumeirah Island. The two sculptural Passo towers with smooth architectural lines blend harmoniously with the landscaped podium and its own 250-meter beach. Here every day you can meet the sunrise by the sea, practice yoga in the Wellness pavilion or relax by the rooftop pool with a 360° view. Key features - All residences have high-quality finishes with natural materials, high ceilings, panoramic glazing, open layouts and private balconies. - The penthouses have a separate elevator, private lobby, split-level layouts, private pools and terraces. The Beach Mansions Villas have direct access to the beach. - Residents have access to: gym, yoga space, children's playground, lounge areas, infinity pool, library, lobby, garden, walking paths, etc. Location advantages The project is located on one of the last vacant lots on Crescent Palm Jumeirah, surrounded by the sea on both sides and with views of Burj Al Arab, Dubai Marina, Atlantis The Royal. The Atlantis The Royal Hotel is a 4–minute drive away, and Nakheel Mall is a 12-minute drive away. The popular Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall locations can be reached in 25 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 35-minute drive away.

Location

On map
Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort by IHG Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Palm Jumeirah

Dubai
Palm Jumeirah is the largest artificial island created in the shape of a palm tree with branches. It is known to all tourists coming to the UAE. Palm Jumeirah has entered the top districts in which investors with high income prefer to buy real estate.
More

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
Airport35 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Library
For children
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
