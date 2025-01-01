Catalog
Minati Homes 1 by Januss

Pure Gold Building, Community Jabal Ali 1, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Januss Developer
Total area
from 72 m² to 211 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 328 065 $from 2 126 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ3 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors16
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
72 – 201
328 065 – 427 437
2 126 – 4 545
2 bedrooms
115 – 211
473 720 – 520 003
2 464 – 4 088
3 bedrooms
154
620 737 – 649 323
4 016 – 4 201

Description

Harmony of architecture and natural beauty in the dynamic community of Al Furjan. Minati Homes 1 residential complex is the embodiment of a prestigious lifestyle, where every detail is designed for maximum resident comfort. Apartments with 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms are ideal for young professionals, families with children, and investors. Key Features — A collection of units with final finishing in light tones, panoramic windows, built-in wardrobes, smart home system, modern kitchen appliances, and spacious balconies. — Next-generation infrastructure: swimming pool, gym, steam rooms, outdoor cinema, coworking space, yoga area, barbecue zone, and children's playground. — Premium materials and technologies: glazed ceramic finishes, double glazing, European stone countertops, high-end sanitary ware, and anti-slip flooring. Location Advantages The project is located in the Al Furjan area with direct access to the city's main transport arteries. The nearest metro station is within a 5-minute walk. Travel time to Dubai Marina, JBR beach, Palm Jumeirah, and Mall of the Emirates is 10–15 minutes. A trip to Downtown Dubai will take 30 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is 15 minutes away by car.

Location

On map
Pure Gold Building, Community Jabal Ali 1, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport450 m
High school1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Metro station1 km
Airport28 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Recreation area
