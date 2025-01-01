Minati Homes 1 by Januss

Description

Harmony of architecture and natural beauty in the dynamic community of Al Furjan. Minati Homes 1 residential complex is the embodiment of a prestigious lifestyle, where every detail is designed for maximum resident comfort. Apartments with 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms are ideal for young professionals, families with children, and investors. Key Features — A collection of units with final finishing in light tones, panoramic windows, built-in wardrobes, smart home system, modern kitchen appliances, and spacious balconies. — Next-generation infrastructure: swimming pool, gym, steam rooms, outdoor cinema, coworking space, yoga area, barbecue zone, and children's playground. — Premium materials and technologies: glazed ceramic finishes, double glazing, European stone countertops, high-end sanitary ware, and anti-slip flooring. Location Advantages The project is located in the Al Furjan area with direct access to the city's main transport arteries. The nearest metro station is within a 5-minute walk. Travel time to Dubai Marina, JBR beach, Palm Jumeirah, and Mall of the Emirates is 10–15 minutes. A trip to Downtown Dubai will take 30 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is 15 minutes away by car.