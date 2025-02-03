Catalog
Masaar 3 by Arada

Al Mnazel, Manazel District, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Arada Developments LLC
Total area
from 349 m² to 477 m²
Bedrooms
from 4 to 5
Start price
from 1 149 081 $from 3 285 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
5%
Before Handover
35%
Upon Handover
60%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2028
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings2
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectTownhouse, Villa
Construction stagesPlanning

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
4 bedrooms
349 – 405
1 149 081 – 1 513 955
3 285 – 3 741
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

The Masaar 3 eco-cluster, nestled within the innovative Masaar district in the emirate of Sharjah, combines a progressive lifestyle with the harmony of nature. The project’s architecture seamlessly blends into the forested landscape, creating an exclusive and serene atmosphere. Key Features – Modern townhouses and villas featuring high ceilings, premium finishes, panoramic windows, and integrated smart home systems. – Residents will have access to a central lagoon-style pool with cascading waterfalls, a fitness centre, a café, and sports zones with dedicated running and cycling trails, basketball, and padel courts. – The community is equipped with diverse leisure spaces: over 100,000 trees, a duck pond, children's playgrounds, a gastro-market, and a retail and dining hub. Location Advantages The exit from the complex is conveniently integrated into the main road network, ensuring quick access to key landmarks in Sharjah and Dubai. It’s a 5-minute drive to Masaar Central, Tilal Mall, Nasma Central Park, and Sharjah Mosque. Around 15 minutes to Sharjah Corniche, 20 minutes to University City, Aljada, and Sharjah International Airport, with Dubai International Airport reachable in 35 minutes.

Location

On map
Al Mnazel, Manazel District, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

High school3 km
Shop500 m
Medical center19 km
Airport15 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Paddle tennis
  • Table tennis room
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Tennis court
  • Volleyball court
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Open balcony
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace

