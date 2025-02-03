Masaar 3 by Arada

Description

The Masaar 3 eco-cluster, nestled within the innovative Masaar district in the emirate of Sharjah, combines a progressive lifestyle with the harmony of nature. The project’s architecture seamlessly blends into the forested landscape, creating an exclusive and serene atmosphere. Key Features – Modern townhouses and villas featuring high ceilings, premium finishes, panoramic windows, and integrated smart home systems. – Residents will have access to a central lagoon-style pool with cascading waterfalls, a fitness centre, a café, and sports zones with dedicated running and cycling trails, basketball, and padel courts. – The community is equipped with diverse leisure spaces: over 100,000 trees, a duck pond, children's playgrounds, a gastro-market, and a retail and dining hub. Location Advantages The exit from the complex is conveniently integrated into the main road network, ensuring quick access to key landmarks in Sharjah and Dubai. It’s a 5-minute drive to Masaar Central, Tilal Mall, Nasma Central Park, and Sharjah Mosque. Around 15 minutes to Sharjah Corniche, 20 minutes to University City, Aljada, and Sharjah International Airport, with Dubai International Airport reachable in 35 minutes.