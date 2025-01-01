Catalog
IVY at Park Five by Deyaar

H39 Building, Me'Aisem First, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Deyaar Development Company
Total area
from 37 m² to 169 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 186 521 $from 3 845 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
35%
Upon Handover
55%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors8
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment, Duplex
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
37
186 521
5 032
1 bedroom
64
272 294
4 193
2 bedrooms
108
424 779
3 925
Description

The new Ivy at ParkFive residence, located in the dynamically developing Dubai Production City area, offers its residents a harmonious blend of zones for sports, leisure, and wellness across three floors, ensuring a high standard of comfort and privacy. The landscaped terraces surrounding the project create the feeling of an urban oasis. Key Features – Bright interiors with high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and premium finishes. – Pedestrian pathways (sikkas), reinterpreted in a modern style, connect the key spaces of the complex, forming a balanced ecosystem for socializing and relaxation. – Leisure amenities include a heated swimming pool, a BBQ area with sun loungers, a fully-equipped fitness center, and children's play areas under video surveillance. Location Advantages The favorable location ensures easy access to any part of Dubai. The journey to City Centre Me'aisem mall takes just 6 minutes. Renowned educational institutions, including Dubai British School and GEMS Metropole School, as well as entertainment hubs like Nakheel Mall and Dubai Sports City, are all within a 10–15 minute drive. The iconic Palm Jumeirah is only 20 minutes away. Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) are both approximately 25-30 minutes away by car.

Location

H39 Building, Me'Aisem First, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

High school3 km
Shop600 m
Medical center2 km
Airport23 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Separate swimming pool
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Medical center
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace
