Hyde Residences by City View

88/1, Al Khail Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
City View Developments
Total area
from 74 m² to 165 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 549 429 $from 7 393 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors24
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
74
549 429
7 393
2 bedrooms
123
911 222
7 393
3 bedrooms
165
1 220 977
7 393

Description

Oasis of creative energy in the very heart of the metropolis. Hyde Residences in partnership with Ennismore offers a unique synthesis of modern luxury and a bohemian lifestyle. The project creates a dynamic and elegant space where the urban environment gains a new dimension. Key Features — Thoughtful finishing in wooded, caramel, and beige shades. Porcelain stoneware with a terrazzo effect, natural wood, quartz, glass, and light marble are used. Built-in appliances from Teka, Whirlpool, and Frigidaire. — Premium infrastructure: swimming pools, spa, courts for padel tennis and pickleball, podcast room, restaurant and bar by Rikas Group, fitness studio, open-air cinema, children's playground, and library. — A full range of services includes residential concierge, doorman, and valet, as well as 24-hour security. Additionally, À La Carte services are available: private chef, personal shopping, nanny and dog walking, dry cleaning and laundry, private transport, DJ lessons, personal training, and wellness sessions. — The Accor benefits program provides global VIP Live Limitless status for travel planning. Owners receive automatic upgrades upon check-in at more than 5500 hotels worldwide and a 20% discount. Location Advantages The complex is located in the prestigious Dubai Hills Estate community, surrounded by green parks, golf courses, and boutiques. Within a 5-minute radius are Dubai Hills Mall, King's College Hospital, and Dubai Hills Golf Club. It takes 10–15 minutes to reach GEMS Wellington Academy, Brighton College Dubai, and Al Barsha Mall. The trip to the popular Palm Jumeirah area will take 25 minutes, to Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, and Burj Khalifa — 30 minutes. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 35 minutes.

Location

On map
88/1, Al Khail Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport120 m
Shop600 m
Medical center2 km
Airport26 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Library
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace
