Golf Links 18 by Condor

Chess Tower, Canal Promenade Apartments, Al Hebiah Fourth, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
Building
Developer
Condor Developers
Total area
from 35 m² to 102 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 200 265 $from 4 129 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
20%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
50%
Post Handover Installment Period
24 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors15
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
35 – 41
200 265 – 236 079
5 633 – 5 642
1 bedroom
58 – 74
362 151 – 405 718
5 424 – 6 226
2 bedrooms
102
422 056 – 430 225
4 129 – 4 209
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

A contemporary project in the very heart of a dynamic community. Golf Links 18 is located in Dubai Sports City with views of the famous golf courses. The modern-style residences are designed for those who value an active lifestyle and seek balance between developed infrastructure and suburban tranquility. Key Features — Apartments with high ceilings and panoramic windows are crafted in an original design with elements of minimalism. Clean lines and a neutral color palette create an atmosphere of space and comfort. — The Smart Home system and built-in premium appliances by SMEG and Siemens ensure functionality and convenience. — On-site: two rooftop infinity pools, jacuzzis, a panoramic terrace, sun loungers and water beds, a yoga studio, a picnic area, an open-air cinema, indoor and outdoor gyms, steam rooms, saunas, mini-golf, a children’s playground and a guest lobby. Location Advantages The complex is situated in Dubai Sports City, offering direct access to major highways and key city landmarks. The drive to Global Village, IMG Worlds, Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, Mall of the Emirates, Burj Al Arab, Downtown Dubai, and Burj Khalifa takes 12–20 minutes. Dubai Parks & Resorts can be reached in 26 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is 23 minutes away.

Location

On map
Chess Tower, Canal Promenade Apartments, Al Hebiah Fourth, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubai Sports City (DSC)

Dubai
Dubai Sports City (DSC) is a vibrant and modern neighborhood dedicated to an active and healthy lifestyle. It features world-class sports facilities, sports fields, and green parks with biking and running paths. The neighborhood is characterized by a well-developed social infrastructure, so the community is ideal for young people and families with children.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport400 m
High school1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center400 m
Airport29 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Terrace
