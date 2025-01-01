Golf Links 18 by Condor

Description

A contemporary project in the very heart of a dynamic community. Golf Links 18 is located in Dubai Sports City with views of the famous golf courses. The modern-style residences are designed for those who value an active lifestyle and seek balance between developed infrastructure and suburban tranquility. Key Features — Apartments with high ceilings and panoramic windows are crafted in an original design with elements of minimalism. Clean lines and a neutral color palette create an atmosphere of space and comfort. — The Smart Home system and built-in premium appliances by SMEG and Siemens ensure functionality and convenience. — On-site: two rooftop infinity pools, jacuzzis, a panoramic terrace, sun loungers and water beds, a yoga studio, a picnic area, an open-air cinema, indoor and outdoor gyms, steam rooms, saunas, mini-golf, a children’s playground and a guest lobby. Location Advantages The complex is situated in Dubai Sports City, offering direct access to major highways and key city landmarks. The drive to Global Village, IMG Worlds, Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, Mall of the Emirates, Burj Al Arab, Downtown Dubai, and Burj Khalifa takes 12–20 minutes. Dubai Parks & Resorts can be reached in 26 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is 23 minutes away.