HomeResidential complexesEthan by Griffin

Ethan by Griffin

120/7, 34 Street, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
Developer
Griffin Real Estate Development
Total area
from 71 m² to 132 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 324 913 $from 4 543 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
10%
Upon Handover
50%
Post Handover
20%
Post Handover Installment Period
20 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
71 – 79
324 913 – 400 900
4 543 – 5 041
2 bedrooms
96 – 132
454 038 – 747 523
4 697 – 5 622
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Exquisite boutique complex in Nad Al Sheba Gardens. The Ethan residential complex has been designed with family comfort in mind and offers spacious layouts, smart services, and a convenient location close to Dubai's main attractions. Here, style and functionality come together to create a harmonious living space. Key features - Fully furnished apartments with light-colored finishes, built-in appliances and storage modules, a smart home system, innovative security solutions, energy-efficient technologies, and water-saving features for sustainable development. - Residents have access to a gym, children's playground, separate swimming pools for adults and children, lounge areas, guest lobby, and more. Location advantages The project has access to the Al Ain highway. Burj Khalifa and the DIFC district are 15 minutes away, and Dubai Marina is 20 minutes away. The journey to Dubai International Airport takes 25 minutes.

Location

On map
120/7, 34 Street, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

High school1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Airport20 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
