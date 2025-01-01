D-Villas by DarGlobal

Description

Prestigious community in Jumeirah Golf Estates. The D-Villas residential complex combines sophisticated architecture, the tranquility of green landscapes and an exceptional level of service. Experience a lifestyle that combines luxury, sports, nature and comfort. Key features - All villas have high-quality finishes with natural materials, built-in appliances and storage systems, parking spaces, panoramic windows. - The Tommy Fleetwood Golf Academy and the Tennis 360 Tennis Academy for players of all levels are available to the owners of the residences. - The infrastructure of the complex includes: a gym, sports and playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts, a football pitch, separate pools for adults and children, a clubhouse, walking and running tracks, etc. Location advantages The project is conveniently located near key transport arteries and business districts. The exit to Al Khail Road takes 8 minutes, to Sheikh Zayed Road — 15 minutes. There are children's educational institutions within a 10-15-minute radius. It takes 5 minutes to reach the City Center Me'aisem shopping mall, 10 minutes to reach the Dubai Hills Mall, and 25 minutes to reach the Dubai Marina and Downtown Dubai districts. The trip to Al Maktoum International Airport takes 30 minutes.