HomeResidential complexesD-Villas by DarGlobal

D-Villas by DarGlobal

B-80, Lime Tree Valley Street, Me'Aisem First, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
DarGlobal
Total area
from 269 m² to 376 m²
Bedrooms
from 4 to 5
Start price
from 1 672 607 $from 5 740 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2029
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectVilla
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
4 bedrooms
269 – 295
1 672 607 – 1 988 618
6 211 – 6 729
5 bedrooms
372 – 376
2 139 096 – 2 537 208
5 740 – 6 746
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Prestigious community in Jumeirah Golf Estates. The D-Villas residential complex combines sophisticated architecture, the tranquility of green landscapes and an exceptional level of service. Experience a lifestyle that combines luxury, sports, nature and comfort. Key features - All villas have high-quality finishes with natural materials, built-in appliances and storage systems, parking spaces, panoramic windows. - The Tommy Fleetwood Golf Academy and the Tennis 360 Tennis Academy for players of all levels are available to the owners of the residences. - The infrastructure of the complex includes: a gym, sports and playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts, a football pitch, separate pools for adults and children, a clubhouse, walking and running tracks, etc. Location advantages The project is conveniently located near key transport arteries and business districts. The exit to Al Khail Road takes 8 minutes, to Sheikh Zayed Road — 15 minutes. There are children's educational institutions within a 10-15-minute radius. It takes 5 minutes to reach the City Center Me'aisem shopping mall, 10 minutes to reach the Dubai Hills Mall, and 25 minutes to reach the Dubai Marina and Downtown Dubai districts. The trip to Al Maktoum International Airport takes 30 minutes.

Location

On map
B-80, Lime Tree Valley Street, Me'Aisem First, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Airport35 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Golf course
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Tennis court
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe
