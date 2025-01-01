Catalog
Coventry PLACE by GFS

Ikarus Tower, Me'Aisem First, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 1
Building
Developer
GFS Developments
Total area
from 36 m² to 108 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 181 609 $from 4 309 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
5%
Before Handover
16$
Post Handover
36%
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    5%
Item 1 of 5
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishDecorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors9
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Type of parkingUnderground Parking Space

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
36
181 609
4 924
1 bedroom
66
311 595
4 678
2 bedrooms
108
467 518
4 309

Description

Coventry Place, a modern residential building located in one of Dubai's most sought-after and dynamically developing districts, IMPZ (International Media Production Zone), offers an atmosphere of privacy and secluded comfort. The limited number of residences fosters a community of like-minded individuals, promoting a balanced lifestyle with well-thought-out infrastructure and excellent transport connectivity. Key Features – The apartment design ensures bright and spacious interiors thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows and premium finishing materials. – For safety and convenience, the territory is equipped with 24/7 video surveillance and underground parking. – The rooftop features a premium multifunctional space, including an infinity pool, a relaxation terrace, and an innovative fitness center with professional training equipment. Location Advantages Thanks to its central location in IMPZ, the residence provides quick access to key destinations in Dubai. The journey to City Centre Me’aisem mall takes just 2 minutes. The popular beach areas of Dubai Marina and JBR, as well as Dubai Hills Mall, are approximately 15 minutes away. The building is just 20 minutes from the Downtown Dubai business district. Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) are within a 20–25 minute drive.

Location

On map
Ikarus Tower, Me'Aisem First, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

High school5 km
Shop1 km
Medical center2 km
Airport12 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
