Coventry II by GFS

69/5, International City Phase 2 Street, Warsan 4, Mushraif, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
GFS Developments
Total area
from 66 m² to 79 m²
Bedrooms
1
Start price
from 233 425 $from 3 486 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
5%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
35%
Post Handover Installment Period
35 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2028
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors19
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
66 – 79
233 425 – 277 224
3 486 – 3 500

Description

Modern residential complex in the International City 3 (Warsan 4) area, which is characterized by excellent transport accessibility and proximity to all key locations of the city. Each element of the residences harmoniously combines practicality, aesthetics and comfort. Key features - All apartments are decorated in light muted tones, designer interiors, thoughtful open layouts. - Residents have access to: gym, yoga hall, children's playground, swimming pool, lounge areas, garden, walking paths, lobby for guests, etc. Location advantages The project is located a 5-minute walk from the future Metro Blue Line. The nearest major highway, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, takes 10 minutes to reach. During the same time, you can reach the Mirdif City Center shopping mall and the Dragon Mart Chinese Market. The Global Village International Fair is a 15–minute drive away, and the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 25 minutes away. Trip to Dubai International Airport takes 20 minutes.

Location

On map
69/5, International City Phase 2 Street, Warsan 4, Mushraif, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

High school900 m
Shop600 m
Medical center350 m
Airport16 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
