Coventry II by GFS

Description

Modern residential complex in the International City 3 (Warsan 4) area, which is characterized by excellent transport accessibility and proximity to all key locations of the city. Each element of the residences harmoniously combines practicality, aesthetics and comfort. Key features - All apartments are decorated in light muted tones, designer interiors, thoughtful open layouts. - Residents have access to: gym, yoga hall, children's playground, swimming pool, lounge areas, garden, walking paths, lobby for guests, etc. Location advantages The project is located a 5-minute walk from the future Metro Blue Line. The nearest major highway, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, takes 10 minutes to reach. During the same time, you can reach the Mirdif City Center shopping mall and the Dragon Mart Chinese Market. The Global Village International Fair is a 15–minute drive away, and the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 25 minutes away. Trip to Dubai International Airport takes 20 minutes.