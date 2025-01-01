Catalog
Coventry casa by GFS

4, Saih Shuaib 2 Street, Saih Shuaib 2, Madinat Al Qudra, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
GFS Developments
Total area
from 35 m² to 130 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 139 006 $from 3 224 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
5%
Before Handover
39%
Upon Handover
20%
Post Handover
36%
Post Handover Installment Period
36 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ3 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors6
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
35 – 44
139 006 – 163 327
3 678 – 3 886
1 bedroom
66 – 78
244 843 – 276 320
3 524 – 3 671
2 bedrooms
130
419 581
3 224

Description

Architectural harmony in the dynamic DIC district. Coventry Casa is a premium low-rise complex that embodies new standards of luxury and functionality. It is designed for those who value exceptional quality of life and impeccable service. Key Features — Apartments are offered fully finished in light tones, with panoramic glazing, balconies, equipped kitchens, and built-in wardrobes. The interiors are executed in a minimalist style using high-quality materials, porcelain stoneware, and wood. — The developed infrastructure includes an infinity pool with a children's area, jacuzzi, separate fitness centers for men and women, a rooftop yoga and meditation space, an open-air cinema, a games room with billiards, a multifunctional hall, mini-golf, gazebos, and a garden. — The building is equipped with energy-efficient technologies with integrated smart systems. Location Advantages The project is located in the south of Dubai in the Dubai Industrial City community and has convenient access to major transport arteries. The road to Motiongate Dubai, Miki Beach, and Diamond Lake will take 18–20 minutes. The Palm Jebel Ali, The Palm Jumeirah, and Dubai Marina Mall can be reached in 28–33 minutes, while the famous Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, and Dubai Mall are 40 minutes away. The nearest airport, Al Maktoum International Airport, is 16 minutes away.

Location

On map
4, Saih Shuaib 2 Street, Saih Shuaib 2, Madinat Al Qudra, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
High school3 km
Shop200 m
Medical center3 km
Airport16 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
