Coventry casa by GFS

Architectural harmony in the dynamic DIC district. Coventry Casa is a premium low-rise complex that embodies new standards of luxury and functionality. It is designed for those who value exceptional quality of life and impeccable service. Key Features — Apartments are offered fully finished in light tones, with panoramic glazing, balconies, equipped kitchens, and built-in wardrobes. The interiors are executed in a minimalist style using high-quality materials, porcelain stoneware, and wood. — The developed infrastructure includes an infinity pool with a children's area, jacuzzi, separate fitness centers for men and women, a rooftop yoga and meditation space, an open-air cinema, a games room with billiards, a multifunctional hall, mini-golf, gazebos, and a garden. — The building is equipped with energy-efficient technologies with integrated smart systems. Location Advantages The project is located in the south of Dubai in the Dubai Industrial City community and has convenient access to major transport arteries. The road to Motiongate Dubai, Miki Beach, and Diamond Lake will take 18–20 minutes. The Palm Jebel Ali, The Palm Jumeirah, and Dubai Marina Mall can be reached in 28–33 minutes, while the famous Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, and Dubai Mall are 40 minutes away. The nearest airport, Al Maktoum International Airport, is 16 minutes away.