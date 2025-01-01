Coventry 49 by GFS

Description

Architectural gem in Dubai South. The sophisticated design, exquisite details and thoughtful layouts of the Coventry 49 residential complex make it an ideal place where luxury is combined with harmony and durability. Key features - All apartments are finished with high-quality materials, high ceilings, panoramic windows, spacious balconies. - There is one parking space assigned to each lot. - Residents have access to: gym, yoga space, children's playground, swimming pool and relaxation areas on the roof, lobby for guests, etc. Location advantages The project is located in an actively developing area with good transport accessibility. There are public transport stops within walking distance. It takes 10 minutes to reach the major highways Emirates Road and Expo Road, and 20 minutes to reach the Expo Metro Station. Mall of the Emirates Shopping Center is a 30—minute drive away, and the popular Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall locations are a 35-minute drive away. Trip to Al Maktoum International Airport takes 15 minute.