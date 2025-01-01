Coventry 49 by GFS

Catalog
2F, DWC Peripheral Road, Madinat Al Maktoum, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
Developer
GFS Developments
Total area
from 68 m² to 81 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 275 399 $from 4 044 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
5%
On signing SPA
15%
Before Handover
22%
Upon Handover
22%
Post Handover Installment Period
36 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ3 2027
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors6
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Numbers of parking lots54

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
68
275 399 – 285 377
4 044 – 4 191
2 bedrooms
78 – 81
318 606 – 347 409
4 044 – 4 264
Project brochure

Description

Architectural gem in Dubai South. The sophisticated design, exquisite details and thoughtful layouts of the Coventry 49 residential complex make it an ideal place where luxury is combined with harmony and durability. Key features - All apartments are finished with high-quality materials, high ceilings, panoramic windows, spacious balconies. - There is one parking space assigned to each lot. - Residents have access to: gym, yoga space, children's playground, swimming pool and relaxation areas on the roof, lobby for guests, etc. Location advantages The project is located in an actively developing area with good transport accessibility. There are public transport stops within walking distance. It takes 10 minutes to reach the major highways Emirates Road and Expo Road, and 20 minutes to reach the Expo Metro Station. Mall of the Emirates Shopping Center is a 30—minute drive away, and the popular Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall locations are a 35-minute drive away. Trip to Al Maktoum International Airport takes 15 minute.

Location

On map
2F, DWC Peripheral Road, Madinat Al Maktoum, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport70 m
High school450 m
Shop500 m
Medical center1 km
Airport18 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
