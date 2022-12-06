UAE
Clearpoint

29, Mina Rashid Street, Madinat Dubai Al Melaheyah, Bur Dubai, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Seaport
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperEmaar Properties PJSC
Total areafrom 103 m² to 258 m²
Bedroomsfrom 2 to 3
Start price2 189 888 AED
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%218 989 AED
Registration of the contract
4%87596 AED
Before the completion date
80%1 751 910 AED
Handover
10%218 989 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings3
Completion dateQ3 2027
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • High school
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Shops

Transport accessibility

Public transport950 m
High school1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Sea210 m

About project

Three towering sea-style towers on the shores of the Arabian Gulf. Immerse yourself in a world of tranquility and refinement, experiencing the perfect balance of contemporary elegance and natural beauty.

The complex features a collection of 1-3 bedroom apartments and 3-bedroom duplexes. The layouts include balconies, laundry rooms, walk-in closets, and kitchens equipped with appliances. Duplexes come with a maid's room. From the windows, you can enjoy views of well-manicured outdoor spaces, yacht marinas, and the cityscape. On the premises, there are pools, a public park, a promenade, a gym, tennis courts, a daycare center, and a barbecue area. Within a 5-10 minute drive, you'll find Fresh Plus supermarket, Signature by Sanjeev Kapoor and Prabhu's Pure Veg restaurants, Little Diamond Nursery Al Raffa, New Academy School, International Modern Hospital and Aster Hospital Mankhool. Transport accessibility The complex provides convenient access to Sheikh Rashid Road and Al Mina Street, allowing you to reach any part of the city quickly. The road to Dubai International Airport takes 15 minutes. Iconic architecture of Dubai The architectural design features sleek glass facades, aluminum details, and modern finishes. Each tower is meticulously designed to create a timeless ensemble that harmonizes with nature. High-quality finish The apartments are designed in a minimalist style and boast an abundance of natural light, seamlessly merging indoor and outdoor spaces. Stone and wood elements create an atmosphere conducive to a peaceful lifestyle. Reliable developer Emaar Properties is a company that has been engaged in complex development since 1997. The developer is present in key global markets not only in the UAE but also in Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Morocco, India, Pakistan, Turkey, Canada and the USA.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
2 bedrooms
103 - 103
2 189 888 - 2 189 888
21 084 - 21 084
3 bedrooms
162 - 258
3 006 888 - 4 491 888
17 283 - 18 474

Infrastructure

