Clearpoint

The complex features a collection of 1-3 bedroom apartments and 3-bedroom duplexes. The layouts include balconies, laundry rooms, walk-in closets, and kitchens equipped with appliances. Duplexes come with a maid's room. From the windows, you can enjoy views of well-manicured outdoor spaces, yacht marinas, and the cityscape. On the premises, there are pools, a public park, a promenade, a gym, tennis courts, a daycare center, and a barbecue area. Within a 5-10 minute drive, you'll find Fresh Plus supermarket, Signature by Sanjeev Kapoor and Prabhu's Pure Veg restaurants, Little Diamond Nursery Al Raffa, New Academy School, International Modern Hospital and Aster Hospital Mankhool. Transport accessibility The complex provides convenient access to Sheikh Rashid Road and Al Mina Street, allowing you to reach any part of the city quickly. The road to Dubai International Airport takes 15 minutes. Iconic architecture of Dubai The architectural design features sleek glass facades, aluminum details, and modern finishes. Each tower is meticulously designed to create a timeless ensemble that harmonizes with nature. High-quality finish The apartments are designed in a minimalist style and boast an abundance of natural light, seamlessly merging indoor and outdoor spaces. Stone and wood elements create an atmosphere conducive to a peaceful lifestyle. Reliable developer Emaar Properties is a company that has been engaged in complex development since 1997. The developer is present in key global markets not only in the UAE but also in Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Morocco, India, Pakistan, Turkey, Canada and the USA.

More