UAE
EN
AED
+971 (4) 412-5000
Catalog
About service
Home - Residential complexes - Claydon House by Ellington

Claydon House by Ellington

Bu Kadra, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Project Render
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 12
1 / 12
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Developer
Ellington Group
Total area
from 71 m² to 342 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Start price
from 1 550 000 AEDfrom 21 605 AED/m²
+971 (4) 412-5000

Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%310 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%62000 AED
Before the completion date
50%775 000 AED
Handover
30%465 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ2 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors45
HydrophoreYes
Pricefrom 1 550 000 AED
Type of objectApartment, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
71 - 84
1 550 000 - 1 900 000
21 668 - 22 524
2 bedrooms
114 - 129
2 500 000 - 2 800 000
21 605 - 21 843
3 bedrooms
149 - 314
3 229 529 - 6 804 279
21 605 - 21 605

Infrastructure

Bu Kadra, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Project advantages

Elevators
  • High-speed elevators
For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Massage center
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Laundry
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room
  • Cinema
  • Terrace
  • Library