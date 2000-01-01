Claydon House by Ellington

Payment plan *
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.
Down Payment
20%310 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%62000 AED
Before the completion date
50%775 000 AED
Handover
30%465 000 AED
About project
Completion dateQ2 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors45
HydrophoreYes
Pricefrom 1 550 000 AED
Type of objectApartment, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction
For sale
Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
71 - 84
1 550 000 - 1 900 000
21 668 - 22 524
2 bedrooms
114 - 129
2 500 000 - 2 800 000
21 605 - 21 843
3 bedrooms
149 - 314
3 229 529 - 6 804 279
21 605 - 21 605
Bu Kadra, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Infrastructure
Project advantages
Elevators
- High-speed elevators
For children
- Playground
- Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
- Outdoor swimming pool
- Sauna
- Massage center
- Fitness center
Sport
- Sports ground
Territory
- Recreation area
- Promenade
Additionally
- Shops
- Laundry
- Restaurant / cafe
- Conference room
- Cinema
- Terrace
- Library