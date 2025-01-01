Catalog
Belmont Park by MAK

Centurion Onyx, Al Meydan Street, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
MAK Developers
Total area
from 66 m² to 237 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 456 030 $from 4 467 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ3 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors5
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
66 – 75
456 030 – 558 127
6 854 – 7 390
2 bedrooms
103 – 156
667 030 – 952 900
6 076 – 6 468
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

The philosophy of modern luxury combined with classic elegance. The premium club house Belmont Park is an exclusive collection of 61 residences in the prestigious Nad Al Sheba area. The complex offers apartments and duplexes with 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms for young professionals, families with children, and investors. Key Features — Elite finishes made of natural materials in a warm palette with golden accents. Equipment from leading global brands Miele, Schneider Electric, Villeroy & Boch, and Gessi. — Advanced integration of artificial intelligence into everyday life: door locks with automatic resident identification, circadian lighting, personalized aroma diffusers, smart music control, and real-time weather displays. — Wellness infrastructure includes a gym with AI technologies, a rooftop pool, a floating cinema, a padel court, a zen garden, a yoga deck, a sauna, cryotherapy, a pilates studio, a children’s playground, and a barbecue area. — Panoramic views of Burj Khalifa, Meydan Racecourse, the golf course, and picturesque landscapes with lakes. Location Advantages The project is located in the heart of Nad Al Sheba, next to the world-famous racecourse. Proximity to Dubai’s main transport arteries ensures excellent transport accessibility to the city’s key attractions. The way to Dubai Design District, Business Bay, and Downtown Dubai will take 8–12 minutes. The road to Creek Harbour, DIFC, Mall of the Emirates, Burj Al Arab, Palm Jumeirah, and Dubai Marina will take 15–20 minutes. Dubai International Airport is just 16 minutes away by transport.

Location

On map
Centurion Onyx, Al Meydan Street, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport2 km
High school2 km
Shop2 km
Medical center1 km
Airport23 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
