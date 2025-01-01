Belmont Park by MAK

Description

The philosophy of modern luxury combined with classic elegance. The premium club house Belmont Park is an exclusive collection of 61 residences in the prestigious Nad Al Sheba area. The complex offers apartments and duplexes with 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms for young professionals, families with children, and investors. Key Features — Elite finishes made of natural materials in a warm palette with golden accents. Equipment from leading global brands Miele, Schneider Electric, Villeroy & Boch, and Gessi. — Advanced integration of artificial intelligence into everyday life: door locks with automatic resident identification, circadian lighting, personalized aroma diffusers, smart music control, and real-time weather displays. — Wellness infrastructure includes a gym with AI technologies, a rooftop pool, a floating cinema, a padel court, a zen garden, a yoga deck, a sauna, cryotherapy, a pilates studio, a children’s playground, and a barbecue area. — Panoramic views of Burj Khalifa, Meydan Racecourse, the golf course, and picturesque landscapes with lakes. Location Advantages The project is located in the heart of Nad Al Sheba, next to the world-famous racecourse. Proximity to Dubai’s main transport arteries ensures excellent transport accessibility to the city’s key attractions. The way to Dubai Design District, Business Bay, and Downtown Dubai will take 8–12 minutes. The road to Creek Harbour, DIFC, Mall of the Emirates, Burj Al Arab, Palm Jumeirah, and Dubai Marina will take 15–20 minutes. Dubai International Airport is just 16 minutes away by transport.