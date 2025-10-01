Azure by Lapis

Description

Azure is a new residential tower on Al Marjan Island. A single, waterfront building; panoramic glazing floods the apartments with light and air, and gulf views feel like a natural extension of the living space. Key Features – Bright, light-toned finishes, panoramic windows, and generous balconies/terraces. – Apartments come with built-in kitchens and thoughtful storage solutions. – For time by the water: an infinity pool, sun deck, and a separate kids’ pool. – For staying in shape: indoor and outdoor gyms, yoga spaces, and jogging tracks. – For team play: a beach-volleyball court. – For family weekends: a children’s playground and interactive “dancing” fountains; open-air cinema in the evenings. – For get-togethers: lounge areas, a billiards lounge, BBQ terraces, and a rooftop sky garden. – A multi-purpose room for work and meetings is provided on site. Location Advantages Al Marjan Island Boulevard connects to Sheikh Mohammed bin Salem Road, keeping drive times short. Taxis and private cars are the primary ways to get around; water transport is also available. It’s 3 minutes to Leptis Fresh Supermarket and 6 minutes to Al Marjan Island Beach Ave. The drive to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport takes about 30 minutes, and to Dubai International Airport roughly 1 hour.