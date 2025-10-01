Catalog
Azure by Lapis

7, Al Yaquot Square, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Lapis Properties LLC
Total area
from 37 m² to 120 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 217 806 $from 4 058 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
55%
Post Handover
25%
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2028
Sales launchQ4 2025
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors40
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesPlanning

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
37
217 806
5 861
1 bedroom
73
367 547
5 008
2 bedrooms
120
490 063
4 058
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Azure is a new residential tower on Al Marjan Island. A single, waterfront building; panoramic glazing floods the apartments with light and air, and gulf views feel like a natural extension of the living space. Key Features – Bright, light-toned finishes, panoramic windows, and generous balconies/terraces. – Apartments come with built-in kitchens and thoughtful storage solutions. – For time by the water: an infinity pool, sun deck, and a separate kids’ pool. – For staying in shape: indoor and outdoor gyms, yoga spaces, and jogging tracks. – For team play: a beach-volleyball court. – For family weekends: a children’s playground and interactive “dancing” fountains; open-air cinema in the evenings. – For get-togethers: lounge areas, a billiards lounge, BBQ terraces, and a rooftop sky garden. – A multi-purpose room for work and meetings is provided on site. Location Advantages Al Marjan Island Boulevard connects to Sheikh Mohammed bin Salem Road, keeping drive times short. Taxis and private cars are the primary ways to get around; water transport is also available. It’s 3 minutes to Leptis Fresh Supermarket and 6 minutes to Al Marjan Island Beach Ave. The drive to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport takes about 30 minutes, and to Dubai International Airport roughly 1 hour.

Location

7, Al Yaquot Square, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

District Al Marjan Island

Ras Al Khaimah
Al Marjan is an archipelago of four man-made islands in the emirate of Ras El Khaimah. Residential infrastructure and transportation network are being actively developed here. The community will suit investors, expats, young people and those who enjoy a resort lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

Sea600 m
High school2 km
Shop500 m
Medical center15 km
Airport30 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Billiard room
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Separate swimming pool
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Volleyball court
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Open balcony
  • Terrace
