Alder at Park Five by Deyaar

Description

Modern residential community in Dubai Production City. The architecture of the Alder building combines clean geometric shapes and spacious open terraces that seamlessly connect indoor and outdoor spaces. Here, every detail contributes to create a balance between nature and comfort. Key features - All apartments feature high-quality finishes, built-in appliances, high ceilings, and panoramic windows. - The complex's infrastructure includes three levels of premium amenities: a gym, a children's playground, separate swimming pools for adults and children, a barbecue terrace, lounge areas, a multipurpose clubfor work and leisure, and more. Location advantages Due to access to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, you can easily reach any key points in the city. It takes 2 minutes to get to City Centre Me'aisem, 15 minutes to Expo City, and 20 minutes to the popular Burj Khalifa. Dubai International Airport is 25 minutes away.