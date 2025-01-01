Catalog
HomeResidential complexesAlder at Park Five by Deyaar

Alder at Park Five by Deyaar

H39 Building, Me'Aisem First, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Deyaar Development Company
Total area
from 72 m² to 162 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 296 369 $from 3 217 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
35%
Upon Handover
55%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors8
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
72 – 87
296 369 – 331 401
3 767 – 4 090
2 bedrooms
111 – 161
438 183 – 520 076
3 217 – 3 927
3 bedrooms
153 – 162
639 085 – 659 514
4 047 – 4 152
Description

Modern residential community in Dubai Production City. The architecture of the Alder building combines clean geometric shapes and spacious open terraces that seamlessly connect indoor and outdoor spaces. Here, every detail contributes to create a balance between nature and comfort. Key features - All apartments feature high-quality finishes, built-in appliances, high ceilings, and panoramic windows. - The complex's infrastructure includes three levels of premium amenities: a gym, a children's playground, separate swimming pools for adults and children, a barbecue terrace, lounge areas, a multipurpose clubfor work and leisure, and more. Location advantages Due to access to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, you can easily reach any key points in the city. It takes 2 minutes to get to City Centre Me'aisem, 15 minutes to Expo City, and 20 minutes to the popular Burj Khalifa. Dubai International Airport is 25 minutes away.

Location

On map
H39 Building, Me'Aisem First, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
High school2 km
Shop500 m
Medical center1 km
Airport33 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Recreation area
