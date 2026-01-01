Description

YIGO Luxe is a contemporary residential development in Dubai Silicon Oasis. The project comprises 355 residences, including studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments, with expanded Suite layouts and options featuring a maid’s room. The development combines residential spaces, landscaped terraces and amenities for fitness, leisure and work. Key Features – Interiors feature cream and warm neutral tones, metallic accents and expressive stone textures. Versace Ceramics surfaces and Newform fittings are used in selected areas of the project. – Residents will have access to a rooftop infinity pool, a children’s pool, sun terraces with loungers and waterside relaxation areas. Fitness facilities include a gym, a yoga studio, an outdoor workout area and a 200-metre jogging track. – Planned family and leisure amenities include an outdoor cinema, a children’s playground and playroom, a golf practice lawn, a pet garden and a herb garden. – The development also includes coworking spaces, a library, meeting rooms, communal lounges and dining areas. Nine retail units and a four-level parking podium will occupy the lower levels. Location Advantages Dubai Silicon Oasis brings together residential neighbourhoods, technology companies, educational institutions and everyday amenities. Dubai International Airport, Dubai Mall and Downtown Dubai are approximately a 16-minute drive away, while the Museum of the Future can be reached in around 18 minutes.