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HomeReal Estate CatalogYigo Luxe

Yigo Luxe

Donna Towers, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Mushraif, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 1
Building
Developer
Fam Properties
Total area
from 40 m² to 168 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 246 396 $from 4 610 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Post Handover
40%
Post Handover Installment Period
40 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 6
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2030
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors24
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Freight elevatorYes
Type of parkingUnderground Parking Space
Parking elevatorYes

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
40 – 43
246 396 – 278 526
6 078 – 6 371
1 bedroom
47 – 95
304 939 – 571 515
5 963 – 6 362
2 bedrooms
106 – 168
556 538 – 779 003
4 610 – 5 211

Description

YIGO Luxe is a contemporary residential development in Dubai Silicon Oasis. The project comprises 355 residences, including studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments, with expanded Suite layouts and options featuring a maid’s room. The development combines residential spaces, landscaped terraces and amenities for fitness, leisure and work. Key Features – Interiors feature cream and warm neutral tones, metallic accents and expressive stone textures. Versace Ceramics surfaces and Newform fittings are used in selected areas of the project. – Residents will have access to a rooftop infinity pool, a children’s pool, sun terraces with loungers and waterside relaxation areas. Fitness facilities include a gym, a yoga studio, an outdoor workout area and a 200-metre jogging track. – Planned family and leisure amenities include an outdoor cinema, a children’s playground and playroom, a golf practice lawn, a pet garden and a herb garden. – The development also includes coworking spaces, a library, meeting rooms, communal lounges and dining areas. Nine retail units and a four-level parking podium will occupy the lower levels. Location Advantages Dubai Silicon Oasis brings together residential neighbourhoods, technology companies, educational institutions and everyday amenities. Dubai International Airport, Dubai Mall and Downtown Dubai are approximately a 16-minute drive away, while the Museum of the Future can be reached in around 18 minutes.

Location

View on map
Donna Towers, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Mushraif, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

School1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Metro station2 km
Airport22 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Separate swimming pool
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Open balcony
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace
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