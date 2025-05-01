Catalog
Waldorf Astoria Residences DIFC

16, Al Mustaqbal Street, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Sotheby's
Total area
from 117 m² to 195 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 1 633 764 $from 13 847 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
5%
Before Completion
25%
Upon Handover
70%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2025
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors30
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
117
1 633 764
13 847
2 bedrooms
163 – 195
2 722 940 – 3 471 748
16 615 – 17 787
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

A symphony of elegance in the heart of the metropolis. Waldorf Astoria Residences DIFC is an exclusive collection of 28 residences in Dubai’s most prestigious financial district. The perfect choice for those who appreciate meticulous attention to detail: a design inspired by archival blueprints from 1931, hand-painted ceilings, access to five-star hotel services, and exclusive gastronomic events. Key features — Architectural heritage: Interiors with marble flooring, brass accents, and handcrafted furniture, inspired by the aesthetics of 1960s New York. — Luxury amenities: An indoor pool with panoramic views of Burj Khalifa, a spa center, a cigar lounge featuring a curated selection of Cuban cigars, the Peacock Alley restaurant with a Michelin-starred chef’s menu, and an exclusive wine-tasting room. — Premium services: 24/7 security, personal fitness trainer and concierge services, parcel reception and storage, as well as event organization in private conference rooms. — Innovative technology: An intelligent climate control system, concealed lighting, and smart home panels accessible via a mobile app. Location advantages The complex is situated in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), just 400 meters from Dubai Opera and a 10-minute walk from Dubai Mall. This district seamlessly blends business vibrancy with a rich cultural scene: Alserkal Avenue art galleries, world-renowned restaurants, and Prada boutiques are all within walking distance. The Financial Centre metro station is just a 12-minute walk away, while Dubai International Airport can be reached in 15 minutes.

Location

View on map
16, Al Mustaqbal Street, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport110 m
School1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Metro station1 km
Airport11 km

Amenities

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Conference room
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace
