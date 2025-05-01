Description

A symphony of elegance in the heart of the metropolis. Waldorf Astoria Residences DIFC is an exclusive collection of 28 residences in Dubai’s most prestigious financial district. The perfect choice for those who appreciate meticulous attention to detail: a design inspired by archival blueprints from 1931, hand-painted ceilings, access to five-star hotel services, and exclusive gastronomic events. Key features — Architectural heritage: Interiors with marble flooring, brass accents, and handcrafted furniture, inspired by the aesthetics of 1960s New York. — Luxury amenities: An indoor pool with panoramic views of Burj Khalifa, a spa center, a cigar lounge featuring a curated selection of Cuban cigars, the Peacock Alley restaurant with a Michelin-starred chef’s menu, and an exclusive wine-tasting room. — Premium services: 24/7 security, personal fitness trainer and concierge services, parcel reception and storage, as well as event organization in private conference rooms. — Innovative technology: An intelligent climate control system, concealed lighting, and smart home panels accessible via a mobile app. Location advantages The complex is situated in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), just 400 meters from Dubai Opera and a 10-minute walk from Dubai Mall. This district seamlessly blends business vibrancy with a rich cultural scene: Alserkal Avenue art galleries, world-renowned restaurants, and Prada boutiques are all within walking distance. The Financial Centre metro station is just a 12-minute walk away, while Dubai International Airport can be reached in 15 minutes.