W Residences Dubai Harbour

Description

Three luxury residential towers on the Persian Gulf at Dubai Harbour. W Residences offers stylish design, modern amenities and premium service, in line with Marriott International's high quality standards. Sophisticated interiors, spacious and thoughtfully designed layouts will provide a relaxing and comfortable coastal living environment. Key features - All apartments are finished in neutral beige tones, built-in appliances and wardrobes, Smart Home system, panoramic windows. - For residents and guests of the complex provides 24-hour branded concierge service Whatever/Whenever® from W Hotels. - Residents have access to: fully equipped fitness room, unique 200-metre infinity pool, spa centre, children's playroom, co-working space, rooftop bar, cinema, private recording studio and others. Location advantages The project has a favourable location close to Sheikh Zayed Road. JBR Beach is 11 minutes away, Palm Jumeirah is 12 minutes away and Safa Park is 22 minutes away. The Butterfly Garden is 23 minutes away and the popular Burj Khalifa attraction is 27 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 38 minutes away.