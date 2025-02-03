Catalog
W Residences Dubai Harbour

The Harbour Masters Building, Dubai Harbour, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Arada Developments LLC
Total area
from 98 m² to 1401 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 5
Starting price
from 1 056 228 $from 10 736 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings3
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Duplex, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
98 – 130
1 056 228 – 1 500 068
10 736 – 11 501
2 bedrooms
146 – 191
1 591 558 – 2 191 422
10 863 – 11 429
3 bedrooms
230 – 308
3 152 348 – 3 855 138
12 510 – 13 688
4 bedrooms
314 – 388
4 113 545 – 5 182 844
13 088 – 13 346
5 bedrooms
468 – 475
7 279 236 – 7 382 980
15 543
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Three luxury residential towers on the Persian Gulf at Dubai Harbour. W Residences offers stylish design, modern amenities and premium service, in line with Marriott International's high quality standards. Sophisticated interiors, spacious and thoughtfully designed layouts will provide a relaxing and comfortable coastal living environment. Key features - All apartments are finished in neutral beige tones, built-in appliances and wardrobes, Smart Home system, panoramic windows. - For residents and guests of the complex provides 24-hour branded concierge service Whatever/Whenever® from W Hotels. - Residents have access to: fully equipped fitness room, unique 200-metre infinity pool, spa centre, children's playroom, co-working space, rooftop bar, cinema, private recording studio and others. Location advantages The project has a favourable location close to Sheikh Zayed Road. JBR Beach is 11 minutes away, Palm Jumeirah is 12 minutes away and Safa Park is 22 minutes away. The Butterfly Garden is 23 minutes away and the popular Burj Khalifa attraction is 27 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 38 minutes away.

Location

View on map
The Harbour Masters Building, Dubai Harbour, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Marina

Dubai
One of Dubai's most prestigious neighborhoods on the coast. Famous for its skyscrapers and stunning views of the picturesque water canals. It has access to the beach and a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. The lifestyle here is ideal for families with children, expats, investors, entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport600 m
Sea100 m
School900 m
Shop700 m
Medical center550 m
Airport37 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Golf Simulator
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Coworking
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Waterside

Catalog