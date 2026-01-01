Catalog
Vista by Vision

16/1, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Vision Construction
Total area
from 136 m² to 158 m²
Number of bedrooms
2
Starting price
from 471 341 $from 3 286 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
On Signing SPA
10%
Upon Handover
80%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors17
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
136 – 158
471 341 – 521 988
3 286 – 3 443
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Modern living in harmony with comfort and inspiration in Dubai Production City. At Vista residential complex, everything has been thought out to the smallest detail — from convenient transport accessibility to an atmosphere of calm and comfort. Key features - The apartments feature a clean finishes in natural tones with green accents, fully equipped kitchens with high-quality appliances, soundproofing, energy-efficient lighting, panoramic windows, and high ceilings. - The residences are equipped with smart thermostats and smart locks that allow you to control the temperature and security using a mobile app. - Through the Vista app, residents can take advantage of 24-hour concierge service, cleaning, and babysitting services. - The complex's rich infrastructure includes a gym, yoga space, playground, separate pools for adults and children, barbecue terrace, party hall, lounge areas, game room, cinema, coworking space, and more. - The buildings are equipped with air quality sensors that monitor the microclimate around the clock, reducing pollution levels and maintaining optimal conditions for the health of residents. Location advantages Due to the project's proximity to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, key points of the city are easily accessible. It takes 5 minutes to reach City Centre Me'aisem and the JVC district, 10 minutes to reach the JVT and Jumeirah Golf Estates districts, and 20 minutes to reach the popular Burj Khalifa location. Al Maktoum International Airport is 20 minutes away.

Location

View on map
16/1, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport450 m
School500 m
Shop650 m
Medical center800 m
Airport32 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Recreation area
