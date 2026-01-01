VIBE by Arsenal East

Description

This residential complex in the Al Satwa district offers a rare combination of a prime location and a vibrant urban lifestyle in the heart of Dubai. The architecture of the VIBE clubhouse was created in collaboration with one of Europe's most acclaimed architectural firms, DA BUREAU. The concept is based on the idea of honest and understated design that works not for effect, but for quality of life. Key features - Fully furnished apartments are decorated in a warm, natural palette. Thanks to panoramic windows, the house will always be filled with natural light. - Residents can enjoy premium hotel services: airport transfers, car rental, leisure activities, business space and meeting room reservations, concierge service, and a healthy food restaurant. - The complex's infrastructure includes indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a playground, a fitness room, a yoga space, a garden, lounge areas, walking paths, a library, meeting rooms, coworking spaces, a guest lobby, and more. Location advantages The project's advantageous location is ensured by its proximity to bus stops, the Emirates Towers and World Trade Center metro stations, and Sheikh Zayed Road. La Mer beach is 10 minutes away, Dubai Frame is 12 minutes away, the popular Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 15 minutes away, and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary is 20 minutes away. The trip to Dubai International Airport takes a 10-minute drive.