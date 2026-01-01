Catalog
VIBE by Arsenal East

15, 37A Street, Al Satwa, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Building
Building
Developer
Arsenal East
Total area
from 36 m² to 76 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 261 323 $from 6 888 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings2
Number of floors11
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Type of parkingUnderground Parking Space
Number of parking spaces229

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
36 – 39
261 323 – 343 008
7 156 – 8 795
1 bedroom
57 – 76
397 628 – 581 441
6 888 – 7 582
Description

This residential complex in the Al Satwa district offers a rare combination of a prime location and a vibrant urban lifestyle in the heart of Dubai. The architecture of the VIBE clubhouse was created in collaboration with one of Europe's most acclaimed architectural firms, DA BUREAU. The concept is based on the idea of honest and understated design that works not for effect, but for quality of life. Key features - Fully furnished apartments are decorated in a warm, natural palette. Thanks to panoramic windows, the house will always be filled with natural light. - Residents can enjoy premium hotel services: airport transfers, car rental, leisure activities, business space and meeting room reservations, concierge service, and a healthy food restaurant. - The complex's infrastructure includes indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a playground, a fitness room, a yoga space, a garden, lounge areas, walking paths, a library, meeting rooms, coworking spaces, a guest lobby, and more. Location advantages The project's advantageous location is ensured by its proximity to bus stops, the Emirates Towers and World Trade Center metro stations, and Sheikh Zayed Road. La Mer beach is 10 minutes away, Dubai Frame is 12 minutes away, the popular Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 15 minutes away, and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary is 20 minutes away. The trip to Dubai International Airport takes a 10-minute drive.

Location

15, 37A Street, Al Satwa, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
School1 km
Shop300 m
Medical center1 km
Metro station260 m
Airport11 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Library
For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Conference room
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
