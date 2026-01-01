Verde Project by Vision

Catalog
Champions Tower 1, Resort Hub Garden Apartments, Al Hebiah Fourth, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Vision Construction
Total area
from 41 m² to 117 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 228 939 $from 4 418 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Upon Handover
80%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors16
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Parking elevatorYes

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
41
228 939
5 463
1 bedroom
78
347 205
4 418
2 bedrooms
110 – 117
493 669 – 540 259
4 450 – 4 598
Description

Verde is a residential building located close to the sports-focused Dubai Sports City district, offering quick access to everyday amenities. It suits those who want a home where it’s easy to balance work, family and personal time. Key Features – Apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows and light finishes; built-in kitchens continue the same style as the living area. – The project prioritizes everyday comfort and practical technology, including a smart-home system, indoor air-quality monitoring, and a dedicated app for service requests. – For family time by the water: an infinity pool with a sun deck and lounge areas; for children: a separate pool and indoor and outdoor play spaces. Location Advantages A convenient location makes it easy to reach popular destinations: 5 minutes to City Centre Me’aisem and Dubai Autodrome; 10 minutes to Dubai Marina, Global Village, and Jumeirah Golf Estates; 20 minutes to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, and 20 minutes to Al Maktoum International Airport.

Location

Area Dubai Sports City (DSC)

Dubai
Dubai Sports City (DSC) is a vibrant and modern neighborhood dedicated to an active and healthy lifestyle. It features world-class sports facilities, sports fields, and green parks with biking and running paths. The neighborhood is characterized by a well-developed social infrastructure, so the community is ideal for young people and families with children.
Transport accessibility

School500 m
Shop300 m
Medical center9 km
Airport24 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Separate swimming pool
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe
