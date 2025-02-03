Catalog
Vega by Acube

58, Bloomingdale Villas, Al Hebiah Fourth, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Exteriors
Developer
Acube Real Estate Development
Total area
from 45 m² to 100 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 243 016 $from 4 530 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
5%
Post Handover
35%
Post Handover Installment Period
36 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors24
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
45
243 016 – 250 164
5 382 – 5 541
1 bedroom
69
342 010
4 935
2 bedrooms
99 – 100
451 577 – 462 379
4 530 – 4 621
Brochure

Description

Exquisite residential complex in Dubai Sports City. Named after the brightest star in the constellation of Lyra, Vega is a reflection of architectural excellence. It combines style and functionality in every detail, creating a space filled with harmony and tranquillity. Key features - Fully furnished apartments, finished in calm pastel colours, panoramic windows, Smart Home system, built-in appliances and walk-in wardrobes. - For the convenience of residents in the car park is installed ANPR system (automatic number plate recognition technology) and charging stations for electric cars. - On-site facilities include a gym, yoga space, table tennis, jogging track, separate swimming pools for adults and children, sauna, Jacuzzi, playground, outdoor cinema, games room, zen garden, lounge area, co-working space, etc. Location advantages The project has an exit to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, one of the main highways of the emirate. The nearest shopping centre City Center Me'aisem will take 5 minutes to reach, IMG Worlds of adventure and Global Village - 15 minutes, Dubai Marina - 20 minutes. The popular locations of Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab are 22 minutes away and Palm Jumeirah is 24 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 27 minutes away.

Location

58, Bloomingdale Villas, Al Hebiah Fourth, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Sports City (DSC)

Dubai
Dubai Sports City (DSC) is a vibrant and modern neighborhood dedicated to an active and healthy lifestyle. It features world-class sports facilities, sports fields, and green parks with biking and running paths. The neighborhood is characterized by a well-developed social infrastructure, so the community is ideal for young people and families with children.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport100 m
School1 km
Shop850 m
Medical center3 km
Airport31 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Library
  • Table tennis room
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area

