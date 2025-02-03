Vega by Acube

Description

Exquisite residential complex in Dubai Sports City. Named after the brightest star in the constellation of Lyra, Vega is a reflection of architectural excellence. It combines style and functionality in every detail, creating a space filled with harmony and tranquillity. Key features - Fully furnished apartments, finished in calm pastel colours, panoramic windows, Smart Home system, built-in appliances and walk-in wardrobes. - For the convenience of residents in the car park is installed ANPR system (automatic number plate recognition technology) and charging stations for electric cars. - On-site facilities include a gym, yoga space, table tennis, jogging track, separate swimming pools for adults and children, sauna, Jacuzzi, playground, outdoor cinema, games room, zen garden, lounge area, co-working space, etc. Location advantages The project has an exit to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, one of the main highways of the emirate. The nearest shopping centre City Center Me'aisem will take 5 minutes to reach, IMG Worlds of adventure and Global Village - 15 minutes, Dubai Marina - 20 minutes. The popular locations of Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab are 22 minutes away and Palm Jumeirah is 24 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 27 minutes away.