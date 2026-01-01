Description

A modern residential complex in the Al Furjan neighborhood. Valores Residences harmoniously blends a warm atmosphere, the vibrancy of city life, and a sense of home, creating the perfect setting for relaxation, socializing, and happy moments with loved ones. Key features - All apartments feature high-quality finishes, kitchens with elegant countertops, and bathrooms with premium fixtures. High ceilings and panoramic windows fill the interiors with natural light and visually expand the space. - One of the project’s highlights is a 5-year warranty on construction work (Defect Liability Period). This is one of the longest warranty periods offered by developers in the Gulf region, confirming the high quality of construction. - Residents have access to a free shuttle to the Energy metro station, which is about a 10-minute ride away. - The complex’s amenities include a gym, a yoga studio, a treadmill, a playground, a swimming pool, lounge areas, shops, and more. Location advantages The project is located near Sheikh Zayed Road. It takes 10 minutes to reach the Expo City area, 15 minutes to reach Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina, and 25 minutes to reach Downtown Dubai. Al Maktoum International Airport is a 20-minute drive away, and Dubai International Airport is 28 minutes away.