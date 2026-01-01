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HomeReal Estate CatalogValores Residences

Valores Residences

21, Murooj Al Furjan West, Community Jabal Ali 1, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 2
1 / 2
Building
Building
Developer
Valores Property Development
Total area
from 117 m² to 130 m²
Number of bedrooms
2
Starting price
from 508 107 $from 4 323 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
On Signing SPA
10%
Upon Handover
80%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2027
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors10
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
117 – 130
508 107 – 567 870
4 323 – 4 352
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

A modern residential complex in the Al Furjan neighborhood. Valores Residences harmoniously blends a warm atmosphere, the vibrancy of city life, and a sense of home, creating the perfect setting for relaxation, socializing, and happy moments with loved ones. Key features - All apartments feature high-quality finishes, kitchens with elegant countertops, and bathrooms with premium fixtures. High ceilings and panoramic windows fill the interiors with natural light and visually expand the space. - One of the project’s highlights is a 5-year warranty on construction work (Defect Liability Period). This is one of the longest warranty periods offered by developers in the Gulf region, confirming the high quality of construction. - Residents have access to a free shuttle to the Energy metro station, which is about a 10-minute ride away. - The complex’s amenities include a gym, a yoga studio, a treadmill, a playground, a swimming pool, lounge areas, shops, and more. Location advantages The project is located near Sheikh Zayed Road. It takes 10 minutes to reach the Expo City area, 15 minutes to reach Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina, and 25 minutes to reach Downtown Dubai. Al Maktoum International Airport is a 20-minute drive away, and Dubai International Airport is 28 minutes away.

Location

View on map
21, Murooj Al Furjan West, Community Jabal Ali 1, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

School2 km
Shop700 m
Medical center750 m
Airport34 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
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