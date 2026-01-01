Description

The geometry of prestige against the skyline of the metropolis. Trump International Hotel & Tower Dubai embodies the union of three worlds: a five-star hotel, a private club for the chosen few, and luxurious private residences. A project created by the legendary architectural firm Nikken Sekkei, it highlights the status of those who choose perfection in every detail. Key features — Elegant apartment design with high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows, and refined finishes. A palette of gold, antique brass, and deep chocolate tones creates an atmosphere of warmth and respectability. Interiors feature natural leather, white marble, glass, and wood. — World-class infrastructure: infinity pool, modern fitness center, children’s playground. — A residents-only club gives access to exclusive spaces: cigar lounge, spa center, signature bar, restaurant, golf simulator, meeting room, and yoga studio. — Two unique penthouses with impressive views of the sea and Downtown Dubai, inspired by the iconic Trump Penthouse on Fifth Avenue in New York. Location advantages The complex is located in the renowned Dubai International Financial Centre area with excellent transport accessibility. It takes only 2 minutes to reach Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, 8 minutes to DIFC, 10 minutes to the Museum of the Future, 12 minutes to City Walk, and 15 minutes to Dubai Frame. Burj Al Arab is 22 minutes away, Dubai Marina — 25 minutes, and Palm Jumeirah — 28 minutes. A trip to Dubai International Airport will take around 20 minutes.