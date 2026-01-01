Catalog
The Willows Residences

Wadi Al Safa 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
SCC Vertex
Total area
from 65 m² to 130 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 354 099 $from 5 441 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Signing SPA
40%
Before Completion
60%
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors6
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
65 – 75
354 099 – 428 080
5 444 – 5 654
2 bedrooms
84 – 130
459 789 – 737 274
5 441 – 5 650
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

The new six-story project The Willows Residences in the Meydan district features 54 apartments and stands out with its low-density development, thoughtful architecture, and emphasis on quality living space. Key Features – Residences with functional layouts, large windows, high ceilings, and built-in kitchens. – The complex's amenities offer residents a pool on the terrace, rooftop lounge areas, a modern gym, yoga space, children's playground, and a landscaped inner garden. – The building includes commercial spaces, concierge service, and 24/7 security system. Location Advantages Within walking distance are schools (LLFPM – Lycée Libanais Francophone Privé, Indian International School) and medical facilities (Fakeeh University Hospital, Aster Clinic). A 5–15 minute drive will take you to Silicon Oasis Mall, Al Barari Forest, Global Village, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, and Business Bay. Dubai International Airport is a 20-minute drive away.

Location

Wadi Al Safa 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

School2 km
Shop800 m
Medical center6 km
Metro station5 km
Airport13 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Open balcony
  • Terrace
