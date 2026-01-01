Description

The new six-story project The Willows Residences in the Meydan district features 54 apartments and stands out with its low-density development, thoughtful architecture, and emphasis on quality living space. Key Features – Residences with functional layouts, large windows, high ceilings, and built-in kitchens. – The complex's amenities offer residents a pool on the terrace, rooftop lounge areas, a modern gym, yoga space, children's playground, and a landscaped inner garden. – The building includes commercial spaces, concierge service, and 24/7 security system. Location Advantages Within walking distance are schools (LLFPM – Lycée Libanais Francophone Privé, Indian International School) and medical facilities (Fakeeh University Hospital, Aster Clinic). A 5–15 minute drive will take you to Silicon Oasis Mall, Al Barari Forest, Global Village, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, and Business Bay. Dubai International Airport is a 20-minute drive away.