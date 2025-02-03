Catalog
The Gate by Arada

Al Falah camp, Muwaileh Commercial, Tugariet Muwaileh, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Arada Developments LLC
Total area
from 84 m² to 296 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Starting price
from 340 368 $from 2 667 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
5%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
65%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    5%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings3
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
84 – 85
340 368 – 341 729
4 020 – 4 030
2 bedrooms
100 – 232
393 465 – 620 013
2 667 – 3 914
3 bedrooms
151 – 266
570 456 – 812 525
3 053 – 3 767
4 bedrooms
296
1 101 974
3 722
Brochure

Description

Premium residential project in Sharjah. The Gate, a unique residential complex by Zaha Hadid Architects, combines exquisite architecture with modern amenities. The tranquil atmosphere and proximity to all necessary infrastructure create the ideal conditions for a comfortable life. Key features - The apartments are finished with quality materials in neutral colours, Smart Home system, built-in wardrobes and appliances of European brands. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, jogging track, table tennis, playground, separate swimming pools for adults and children, lounge area, etc. Location advantages The project has an exit to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. The nearest shopping centre City Center Al Zahia is 7 minutes away, Sharjah Cricket Stadium is 9 minutes away and Al Mamzer Beach is 20 minutes away. Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai are 30 minutes away. Sharjah International Airport is 11 minutes away and Dubai International Airport is 15 minutes away.

Location

View on map
Al Falah camp, Muwaileh Commercial, Tugariet Muwaileh, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

School1 km
Shop500 m
Medical center750 m
Airport9 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Table tennis room
For children
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Recreation area

News

Item 1 of 1
