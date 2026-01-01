Catalog
The Community Sports Arena

14, Dubai Sports City Street, Stadium View Apartments, Al Hebiah Fourth, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Aqua Properties
Total area
from 45 m² to 190 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 201 739 $from 4 062 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
23%
Post Handover
57%
Post Handover Installment Period
30 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height3 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors26
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
45 – 53
201 739 – 254 564
4 454 – 4 770
1 bedroom
85 – 94
358 581 – 397 519
4 182 – 4 199
2 bedrooms
148 – 154
635 000 – 653 747
4 232 – 4 281
3 bedrooms
163 – 190
666 198 – 798 407
4 062 – 4 188
Brochure

Description

Sophisticated apartment complex in Dubai Sports City. The Community Sports Arena's modern architecture and Spanish and Italian inspired interiors create an atmosphere of comfort and privacy. Here you can enjoy tranquility and breathtaking views of the metropolis. Key features - All apartments are presented with clean finishes, built-in appliances and storage systems. Thanks to panoramic windows and spacious balconies, living spaces will always be filled with natural light. - Residents have access to: gym, children's playground, separate swimming pools for adults and children, zen-garden, sauna, spa-zone, barbecue terrace, co-working space, dog park. Location advantages The project has an exit to one of the main roads of the emirate Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, which can be used to reach any location in the city. Dubai International Cricket Stadium is 2 minutes away, Butterfly Garden is 7 minutes away and Mall of the Emirates is 15 minutes away. Burj Al Arab and Palm Jumeirah are 20 minutes away, Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa are 25 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 25 minutes away.

Location

Area Dubai Sports City (DSC)

Dubai
Dubai Sports City (DSC) is a vibrant and modern neighborhood dedicated to an active and healthy lifestyle. It features world-class sports facilities, sports fields, and green parks with biking and running paths. The neighborhood is characterized by a well-developed social infrastructure, so the community is ideal for young people and families with children.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport200 m
School700 m
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Airport30 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
Catalog