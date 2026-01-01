Description

Architectural harmony against the skyline of the metropolis. The Collection at Taiyo is a residential complex with fully furnished residences located in the Wasl Gate area. The project is created for those who appreciate thoughtful design and aspire to live at the center of it all. Key Features — Soft textures, muted tones, and stylish details form comfortable spaces filled with natural light throughout the day. The interiors are complemented by panoramic windows and terraces. — Open layouts combine the living room, dining area, and kitchen into a unified space. Natural stone countertops, built-in Bosch appliances, and European fittings emphasize contemporary minimalism. — The boutique residence offers swimming pools, a lounge, coworking space, café, as well as reading and relaxation zones. For active leisure, there are gyms, a martial arts studio, a padel court, and a children’s playground. Location Advantages The tower is situated in the dynamic Wasl Gate community with direct access to a well-developed transport network. Sheikh Zayed Road and Energy metro station provide quick connections to key city destinations. Ibn Battuta Mall is only 3 minutes away, while Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah are reachable in 10–12 minutes. Mall of the Emirates and Jumeirah Beach can be reached in 17–23 minutes, and Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Mall in 30 minutes. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 40 minutes.