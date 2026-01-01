Catalog
TERRA Golf Collection

C24, Redwood Avenue, Me'Aisem First, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
Building
Developer
Taraf Properties
Total area
from 750 m² to 808 m²
Number of bedrooms
6
Starting price
from 5 120 625 $from 6 823 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2026
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings2
Number of floors4
Unit typesVilla
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Type of parkingPrivate Parking Space

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
6 bedrooms
750 – 808
5 120 625 – 5 789 365
6 823 – 7 163
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

TERRA Golf Collection is a boutique line of villas and townhouses in the prestigious Jumeirah Golf Estates community. Surrounded by lush greenery, the homes offer direct, unobstructed golf course views from the windows, while the low-density layout ensures privacy and tranquility. Shops and cafés are already operating within the community. Key Features – Refined architecture and premium finishes in neutral tones. – For leisure: a cinema room, bar, and rooftop lounge; for workouts: a fully equipped gym. Each villa also has a private yard/garden and open terraces that extend the living space. – A natural transition from indoor areas to outdoor relaxation zones. Location Advantages The convenient setting within Jumeirah Golf Estates provides quick access to key destinations: about 23 minutes to Mall of the Emirates; around 25 minutes to Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, and Burj Al Arab; 28 minutes to Downtown Dubai; and approximately 30 minutes to Al Maktoum Airport.

Location

View on map
C24, Redwood Avenue, Me'Aisem First, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

School3 km
Shop1 km
Medical center4 km
Airport23 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Golf course
  • Gym
Territory
  • Garden
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Open balcony
  • Terrace
