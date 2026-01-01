Description

Tavora Grand is a contemporary residential development by JHK Developments, located in Dubai’s Warsan 4 district. Its architecture combines flowing façade lines with spacious balconies and terraces, while the landscaped grounds provide spaces for fitness, family leisure and socialising. Key Features – Interiors feature a calm, contemporary palette of warm neutral tones. Porcelain tiles, wood textures and integrated lighting complement large windows and sliding doors that bring in natural light. – Apartments include built-in wardrobes and open-plan kitchens equipped with a hob, oven and extractor hood. Each residence features a balcony or terrace. – Amenities include an outdoor swimming pool with a sun deck and loungers, a gym, a yoga area and a running track. – The landscaped grounds include a children’s play area, a barbecue area, greenery and outdoor seating. The building features a spacious lobby, access control and CCTV surveillance. Location Advantages Dragon Mart is approximately 10 minutes away by car, while Dubai Safari Park and Dubai International Airport are around 15 minutes away. Downtown Dubai can be reached in approximately 20 minutes, Dubai Creek Harbour in 22 minutes and Dubai Marina in 30 minutes.