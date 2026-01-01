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HomeReal Estate CatalogTavora Grand

Tavora Grand

15/5, International City Phase 2 Street, Warsan 4, Mushraif, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
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Building
Building
Building
Building
Developer
JHK Developments
Total area
from 32 m² to 59 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 149 953 $from 4 031 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
30%
Post Handover
60%
Post Handover Installment Period
24 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 6
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors6
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
32 – 59
149 953 – 237 892
4 031 – 4 545
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Tavora Grand is a contemporary residential development by JHK Developments, located in Dubai’s Warsan 4 district. Its architecture combines flowing façade lines with spacious balconies and terraces, while the landscaped grounds provide spaces for fitness, family leisure and socialising. Key Features – Interiors feature a calm, contemporary palette of warm neutral tones. Porcelain tiles, wood textures and integrated lighting complement large windows and sliding doors that bring in natural light. – Apartments include built-in wardrobes and open-plan kitchens equipped with a hob, oven and extractor hood. Each residence features a balcony or terrace. – Amenities include an outdoor swimming pool with a sun deck and loungers, a gym, a yoga area and a running track. – The landscaped grounds include a children’s play area, a barbecue area, greenery and outdoor seating. The building features a spacious lobby, access control and CCTV surveillance. Location Advantages Dragon Mart is approximately 10 minutes away by car, while Dubai Safari Park and Dubai International Airport are around 15 minutes away. Downtown Dubai can be reached in approximately 20 minutes, Dubai Creek Harbour in 22 minutes and Dubai Marina in 30 minutes.

Location

View on map
15/5, International City Phase 2 Street, Warsan 4, Mushraif, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport650 m
School3 km
Shop20 m
Medical center6 km
Airport24 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Open balcony
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