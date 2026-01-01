Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogSouth Lofts

South Lofts

4, Saih Shuaib 2 Street, Saih Shuaib 2, Madinat Al Qudra, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 2
1 / 2
Building
Building
Developer
Abra
Total area
from 29 m² to 80 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 129 340 $from 2 892 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
On Signing SPA
40%
Before Completion
40%
Post Handover Installment Period
36 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 6
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors6
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Parking elevatorYes

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
29 – 80
129 340 – 231 450
2 892 – 4 367

Description

South Lofts is a residential project located in the rapidly developing area of Dubai South, positioned as a promising cluster for business, innovation, and comfortable living. Key features: – Apartments with panoramic windows and spacious balconies are delivered with designer finishing using natural materials. Each residence includes a built-in kitchen. – The building features a smart home system, including centralized lighting control, smart panels, energy consumption monitoring, as well as intelligent access systems with digital locks and remote control capability. – Residents have access to a modern gym, yoga and relaxation spaces, co-working, lounges, shared dining areas, as well as a swimming pool and landscaped green terraces. Location advantages The area features a well-developed transport network and convenient access to Dubai’s main highways. The drive to Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Marina, and Expo City Dubai takes 10–15 minutes. Palm Jebel Ali can be reached in approximately 18 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) is located about 20 minutes away

Location

View on map
4, Saih Shuaib 2 Street, Saih Shuaib 2, Madinat Al Qudra, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Shop700 m
Medical center5 km
Metro station1 km
Airport16 km

Amenities

For children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Massage center
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Open balcony
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace
Catalog