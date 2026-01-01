Description

South Lofts is a residential project located in the rapidly developing area of Dubai South, positioned as a promising cluster for business, innovation, and comfortable living. Key features: – Apartments with panoramic windows and spacious balconies are delivered with designer finishing using natural materials. Each residence includes a built-in kitchen. – The building features a smart home system, including centralized lighting control, smart panels, energy consumption monitoring, as well as intelligent access systems with digital locks and remote control capability. – Residents have access to a modern gym, yoga and relaxation spaces, co-working, lounges, shared dining areas, as well as a swimming pool and landscaped green terraces. Location advantages The area features a well-developed transport network and convenient access to Dubai’s main highways. The drive to Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Marina, and Expo City Dubai takes 10–15 minutes. Palm Jebel Ali can be reached in approximately 18 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) is located about 20 minutes away